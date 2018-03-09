Add Event My Events Log In

    The West End, Part IV

    THE WEST END: COVER TO COVER

    Every single story in our March issue is about west Louisville. There’s community development, culinary creators, businesses new and old. State Rep. Attica Scott gets frank. A new program helps people expunge their criminal records. The executive director of the YMCA on West Chestnut looks to the future. The students of the La’Nita Rocknettes School of Dance conjure Africa in a musical. A woman helps build a home for herself. There are so many stories to tell about the nine neighborhoods in the West End, and we’ve barely scratched the surface. You can find us on newsstands today, and keep an eye on Louisville.com for upcoming content. Thanks for reading.

     

    21 Q's with Aukram Burton

    Meet the executive director of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
    “I am an Eagle Scout.”
    Tackling Bach at the Blue House

    Our conversation with the state legislature’s only black woman.
    “If the walls of the Blue House could talk, they would sing.”
    Are You Ready for the New YMCA?

    Executive director Freddie Brown sure is.
    “People would say, ‘Is it really gonna happen?’”
    Remembering Groundbreaking Physician Dr. Grace Marilynn James

    She was the first black woman on faculty at the UofL School of Medicine.
     “I feel like she saved my son’s life, I really do.”
    The State of Black Louisville

    Highlights from the Urban League’s report.
    “Being black in Louisville…is aspiration crushing.”
    Felon Forgiveness

    A new program helps people expunge their criminal records.
    “Louisville can’t succeed unless everyone can.”
    Attica Scott Gets Frank

    Our conversation with the state legislature’s only black woman.
    “We have to do more for people who are trying to provide for their families.”
    Can OneWest bring development to West Louisville?

    New CEO Evon Smith sure thinks so.
    “(There’s) a huge amount of gap. And also a huge amount of opportunity.”
    The La’Nita Rocknettes School of Dance is En Pointe 

    The school has primarily served west Louisville for decades.
    “This has always been about family.”
    Blogging the West End

    West of Ninth highlights west Louisville’s stories.
    “Oftentimes, people just need somebody to talk to.”
    We Mapped Development in West Louisville

    With entries for economic projects and businesses large and small.
    “West Louisville has absorbed one blow after the other.”
    Hers Through Habitat

    With a little help, one woman completes her quest for homeownership.
    “The first thing I’m going to do when we move in is take a long hot bubble bath.”
    Talent Converges at the Taste of West Louisville

    Chefs discuss the annual, mouthwatering event.
    “I got an open door if any kid wants to come in and learn how to cook.”
    R&B Group WOKE Sings Out Against Inequality

    Their soulful music tackles violence, protest and loss.
    “God’s got his hand on us.”
    Cover Photo: La'Nita Rocknettes School of Dance // by Jessica Ebelhar

