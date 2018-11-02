10 Artists to Create Art From Items Donated to Goodwill



Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is launching their inaugural program, the Art of Goodwill, featuring innovative opportunities for artist residencies and culminating with an art display and auction event. Hosted at the Speed Art Museum, the event supports Goodwill's mission to connect Kentuckians with a career path and a way out of poverty.

For the Art of Goodwill, ten artists have been chosen to create artwork comprised of donated items from Goodwill stores across the Commonwealth, culminating with both live and silent auctions at the event. Guests will also have access to the Speed’s Picasso to Pollock gallery from 6-7 p.m., as well as A Celebration of the Speed Collection from 6-8 p.m. In addition, there will be a cocktail buffet and bourbon tasting for guests to enjoy. Proceeds will support Goodwill’s mission to help Kentuckians with disabilities or other challenges overcome obstacles, engage in the workforce and find a path out of poverty. Learn more at goodwillky.org.

The Art of Goodwill will take place on Saturday, November 10 from 6-9 p.m. at the Speed Art Museum (2035 S. Third St.). Tickets are $100. Complimentary parking is available in the garage adjacent to the museum.