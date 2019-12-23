Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Deep Reads

    The 13 Best Louisville Magazine Stories From 2019

    Posted On:

    Deep Reads
    Print this page

    Not-so-humble brag: Our writers killed it this year. Here, in no particular order, are the cannot-put-them-down stories that made our eyes pop, our jaws drop, and our brains bigger in 2019.

     

    Suzy Post: The Final Interview

    In the last interviews before her death, the longtime activist and former executive director of what is now the ACLU of Kentucky was full of fire. “I am tougher than you can possibly imagine,” she said.

     

     

    Robert Curran Is Done Pretending

    After a stellar career dancing the most famous roles in the balletic canon, Louisville Ballet director Robert Curran is not interested in being anyone but himself — heels included.

     

     

    From the Top of the Mountain

    Can a horse have regrets? This is the story of a fiercely independent stallion who learns to trust humankind. Move over, Black Beauty.

     

     

    In the Fullness of Time

    You could spend your time meditating, or reading moral philosophy, or looking at art. Or you could read about the rich yet tumultuous life of Penny Sisto, and actually learn something about your place in the universe.

     

     

     

    Cancer Sucks!

    Fighting cancer the South End way.

     

     

    The Code Breaker

    How Ankur Gopal is training computer programmers in the West End and beyond.

     

     

    A Race About Race

    Richard Nixon, the UofL Black Student Union, and a Run for the Roses about far more than horseracing. 

     

     

    Running With the Devil

    A day in the life of the most storied and historic dive bar in town: Air Devil’s Inn.

     

     

    Sweet Chestnut Street

    Former Courier-Journal columnist and editorial writer Betty Bayé recalls her years as a proud homeowner and neighbor to west Louisville’s storied movers and shakers.

     

     

    Becoming Fred Minnick

    Bourbon’s most significant voice opens up about his deployment to Iraq, PTSD and how Kentucky’s favorite spirit saved his life.

     

     

    Checking in on Chuck

    Inside the camera shop that has called Bardstown Road home for more than three decades. 

     

     

    All That Clay Has Been Reborn

    At 72, Ed Hamilton has sculpted a life that reaches far beyond Louisville, but he has remained loyal to his hometown. And he is not stopping any time soon.

     

     

    Frigid

    In 2019, the city funded more homeless outreach and emergency shelters. But where is the housing?

     

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Most Read Stories