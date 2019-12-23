The 13 Best Louisville Magazine Stories From 2019

Not-so-humble brag: Our writers killed it this year. Here, in no particular order, are the cannot-put-them-down stories that made our eyes pop, our jaws drop, and our brains bigger in 2019.

In the last interviews before her death, the longtime activist and former executive director of what is now the ACLU of Kentucky was full of fire. “I am tougher than you can possibly imagine,” she said.

After a stellar career dancing the most famous roles in the balletic canon, Louisville Ballet director Robert Curran is not interested in being anyone but himself — heels included.

Can a horse have regrets? This is the story of a fiercely independent stallion who learns to trust humankind. Move over, Black Beauty.

You could spend your time meditating, or reading moral philosophy, or looking at art. Or you could read about the rich yet tumultuous life of Penny Sisto, and actually learn something about your place in the universe.

Fighting cancer the South End way.

How Ankur Gopal is training computer programmers in the West End and beyond.

Richard Nixon, the UofL Black Student Union, and a Run for the Roses about far more than horseracing.

A day in the life of the most storied and historic dive bar in town: Air Devil’s Inn.

Former Courier-Journal columnist and editorial writer Betty Bayé recalls her years as a proud homeowner and neighbor to west Louisville’s storied movers and shakers.

Bourbon’s most significant voice opens up about his deployment to Iraq, PTSD and how Kentucky’s favorite spirit saved his life.

Inside the camera shop that has called Bardstown Road home for more than three decades.

At 72, Ed Hamilton has sculpted a life that reaches far beyond Louisville, but he has remained loyal to his hometown. And he is not stopping any time soon.

In 2019, the city funded more homeless outreach and emergency shelters. But where is the housing?