Photo Gallery: Justify Wins the Kentucky Derby

Photos by Gail Kamenish

​Legendary jockey Mike Smith, 52, won his second Kentucky Derby on Saturday, driving Justify of Scat Daddy to victory. Justify is the first horse who didn't race as a two-year-old to win in the past 135 years. The last and only such horse was 1882 contender Apollo, for whom the "Curse of Apollo" is named.

Smith pointed the favorite into a close second behind Promises Fulfilled. Then the Chesnut really hit the gas, rocketing ahead to a comfortable victory despite a track muddied by a day of rain. This marks owner Bob Baffert's first win since Triple Crown-winner American Pharoah took the Derby in 2015. Check out our photos of the race below.