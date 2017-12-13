15 Best Gifts to Buy in Louisville this Holiday Season

It's close to that time of month when deadlines draw near, ideas run dry, and the holidays suddenly become less cheer and more chore. Maybe Amazon and the malls have failed you, but we've rounded up fifteen local options with something for everyone on your list.
Photo: Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries // Bourbon Barrel Foods
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries
$15 at Bourbon Barrel Foods
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
These decadent Maraschino cherries were a Critic’s Choice pick in this year’s Best of Louisville Awards.
Photo: Eat Your Bourbon Gift Box // Bourbon Barrel Foods
Eat Your Bourbon Gourmet Original Gift Box
$75 at Bourbon Barrel Foods
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
Spend too much time in Bourbon Barrel Food’s store (or on their website), and you’ll likely end up with more than what you came for. Guilty as charged.
Photo: Sunergos Coffee
Coffee Subscription
Starts at $15 a bag through Sunergos or Heine Bros
heinebroscoffee.com/subscriptions
sunergoscoffee.com/subscriptions
With a coffee subscription, everyone can be a morning person.
Photo: Waffle & Pancake Mix // Please & Thank You
Bake-It-Yourself Waffle & Pancake Mix
$15 at Please & Thank You
pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com/biy
Please & Thank You’s BIY cookie and brownie mixes might be better known, but we’re excited to finally find a pancake mix that’s worth a damn.
Photo: Foxhollow Delivery
Foxhollow Delivery Subscription
From $120 through Foxhollow Farm
foxhollowdelivery.com
Foxhollow’s subscription service offers farm-to-door delivery of 100% grass-fed beef. Move over Blue Apron.
Photo: Mint Julep Gift Set // Louisville Stoneware
Kentucky Mint Julep Gift Set
$105 at Louisville Stoneware
stonewareandco.com
It’s never too early to start prepping for Derby.
Photo: Growlers // Monnik
Growler from Monnik
monnikbeer.com
Give the gift of $10 refills on Wednesdays.
Photo: Black Dog Candles
‘Bluegrass’ Candle
$14 from Black Dog Candles
blackdogcandles.com
Black Dog Candles offers unique scents like this one – “fields of freshly mown grass and wildflowers” – or you could try the ‘Little Black Dress’ - “white carnation and blood orange with a bit of sandalwood, vanilla bean and vetiver.”
Photo: Snowflake Gift Box // Muth's Candies
Muth’s Snowflake Gift Box
$38.50 at Muth’s Candies
muthscandy.com
Trying to pick and choose at Muth’s is near impossible, but luckily their gift boxes have a little of everything.
Photo: Kentucky Things Tee // Shop Local Kentucky
“Kentucky Things” Tee
$25 from Shop Local Kentucky
thekyshop.com
Wear this and fit right in under the Christmas lights.
Photo: "Jefferson Main" Bowtie // StoryWood Bowties
“The Jefferson Main” Bowtie
$69.99 from StoryWood Bowties
storywoodbowties.com
Even Mayor Fischer’s been spotted in one of StoryWood’s creations.
Photo: Woodford Reserve
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
Various locations around Louisville
oldforester.com
The third release in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series is first on our list to try.
Photo: Louisville Slugger
Customized Louisville Slugger Bat
Starts at $59.95 for full-sized bat
custom.slugger.com
Hit the grand slam of gift giving.
Photo: MoviePass
MoviePass
$9.95 a month
moviepass.com
Get a movie a day in theaters for just $10 a month. Yes, it’s really that simple.
Photo: Flying Axes // Facebook
Gift Card to Flying Axes
Starts at $25
flyingaxes.com
Nothing else on this list catch your eye? Here’s something truly out of the box.
Cover Photo: Pexels.com