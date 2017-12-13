15 Best Gifts to Buy in Louisville this Holiday Season

It's close to that time of month when deadlines draw near, ideas run dry, and the holidays suddenly become less cheer and more chore. Maybe Amazon and the malls have failed you, but we've rounded up fifteen local options with something for everyone on your list.



Photo: Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries // Bourbon Barrel Foods

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries

$15 at Bourbon Barrel Foods

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

These decadent Maraschino cherries were a Critic’s Choice pick in this year’s Best of Louisville Awards.



Photo: Eat Your Bourbon Gift Box // Bourbon Barrel Foods

Eat Your Bourbon Gourmet Original Gift Box

$75 at Bourbon Barrel Foods

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

Spend too much time in Bourbon Barrel Food’s store (or on their website), and you’ll likely end up with more than what you came for. Guilty as charged.



Photo: Sunergos Coffee

Coffee Subscription

Starts at $15 a bag through Sunergos or Heine Bros

heinebroscoffee.com/subscriptions

sunergoscoffee.com/subscriptions

With a coffee subscription, everyone can be a morning person.



Photo: Waffle & Pancake Mix // Please & Thank You

Bake-It-Yourself Waffle & Pancake Mix

$15 at Please & Thank You

pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com/biy

Please & Thank You’s BIY cookie and brownie mixes might be better known, but we’re excited to finally find a pancake mix that’s worth a damn.



Photo: Foxhollow Delivery

Foxhollow Delivery Subscription

From $120 through Foxhollow Farm

foxhollowdelivery.com

Foxhollow’s subscription service offers farm-to-door delivery of 100% grass-fed beef. Move over Blue Apron.



Photo: Mint Julep Gift Set // Louisville Stoneware

Kentucky Mint Julep Gift Set

$105 at Louisville Stoneware

stonewareandco.com

It’s never too early to start prepping for Derby.



Photo: Growlers // Monnik

Growler from Monnik

monnikbeer.com

Give the gift of $10 refills on Wednesdays.



Photo: Black Dog Candles

‘Bluegrass’ Candle

$14 from Black Dog Candles

blackdogcandles.com

Black Dog Candles offers unique scents like this one – “fields of freshly mown grass and wildflowers” – or you could try the ‘Little Black Dress’ - “white carnation and blood orange with a bit of sandalwood, vanilla bean and vetiver.”



Photo: Snowflake Gift Box // Muth's Candies

Muth’s Snowflake Gift Box

$38.50 at Muth’s Candies

muthscandy.com

Trying to pick and choose at Muth’s is near impossible, but luckily their gift boxes have a little of everything.



Photo: Kentucky Things Tee // Shop Local Kentucky

“Kentucky Things” Tee

$25 from Shop Local Kentucky

thekyshop.com

Wear this and fit right in under the Christmas lights.



Photo: "Jefferson Main" Bowtie // StoryWood Bowties

“The Jefferson Main” Bowtie

$69.99 from StoryWood Bowties

storywoodbowties.com

Even Mayor Fischer’s been spotted in one of StoryWood’s creations.



Photo: Woodford Reserve

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style

Various locations around Louisville

oldforester.com

The third release in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series is first on our list to try.



Photo: Louisville Slugger

Customized Louisville Slugger Bat

Starts at $59.95 for full-sized bat

custom.slugger.com

Hit the grand slam of gift giving.



Photo: MoviePass

MoviePass

$9.95 a month

moviepass.com

Get a movie a day in theaters for just $10 a month. Yes, it’s really that simple.



Photo: Flying Axes // Facebook

Gift Card to Flying Axes

Starts at $25

flyingaxes.com

Nothing else on this list catch your eye? Here’s something truly out of the box.



