    15 Best Gifts to Buy in Louisville this Holiday Season

    It's close to that time of month when deadlines draw near, ideas run dry, and the holidays suddenly become less cheer and more chore. Maybe Amazon and the malls have failed you, but we've rounded up fifteen local options with something for everyone on your list.


    Photo: Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries // Bourbon Barrel Foods

    Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries
    $15 at Bourbon Barrel Foods
    bourbonbarrelfoods.com

    These decadent Maraschino cherries were a Critic’s Choice pick in this year’s Best of Louisville Awards.

     


    Photo: Eat Your Bourbon Gift Box // Bourbon Barrel Foods

    Eat Your Bourbon Gourmet Original Gift Box
    $75 at Bourbon Barrel Foods
    bourbonbarrelfoods.com

    Spend too much time in Bourbon Barrel Food’s store (or on their website), and you’ll likely end up with more than what you came for. Guilty as charged.

     


    Photo: Sunergos Coffee

    Coffee Subscription
    Starts at $15 a bag through Sunergos or Heine Bros
    heinebroscoffee.com/subscriptions
    sunergoscoffee.com/subscriptions

    With a coffee subscription, everyone can be a morning person.

     


    Photo: Waffle & Pancake Mix // Please & Thank You

    Bake-It-Yourself Waffle & Pancake Mix
    $15 at Please & Thank You
    pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com/biy

    Please & Thank You’s BIY cookie and brownie mixes might be better known, but we’re excited to finally find a pancake mix that’s worth a damn.

     


    Photo: Foxhollow Delivery

    Foxhollow Delivery Subscription
    From $120 through Foxhollow Farm
    foxhollowdelivery.com

    Foxhollow’s subscription service offers farm-to-door delivery of 100% grass-fed beef. Move over Blue Apron.

     


    Photo: Mint Julep Gift Set // Louisville Stoneware

    Kentucky Mint Julep Gift Set
    $105 at Louisville Stoneware
    stonewareandco.com

    It’s never too early to start prepping for Derby.

     


    Photo: Growlers // Monnik

    Growler from Monnik
    monnikbeer.com

    Give the gift of $10 refills on Wednesdays.

     


    Photo: Black Dog Candles

    ‘Bluegrass’ Candle
    $14 from Black Dog Candles
    blackdogcandles.com

    Black Dog Candles offers unique scents like this one – “fields of freshly mown grass and wildflowers” – or you could try the ‘Little Black Dress’ - “white carnation and blood orange with a bit of sandalwood, vanilla bean and vetiver.”

     


    Photo: Snowflake Gift Box // Muth's Candies

    Muth’s Snowflake Gift Box
    $38.50 at Muth’s Candies
    muthscandy.com

    Trying to pick and choose at Muth’s is near impossible, but luckily their gift boxes have a little of everything.

     


    Photo: Kentucky Things Tee // Shop Local Kentucky

    “Kentucky Things” Tee
    $25 from Shop Local Kentucky
    thekyshop.com

    Wear this and fit right in under the Christmas lights.

     


    Photo: "Jefferson Main" Bowtie // StoryWood Bowties

    “The Jefferson Main” Bowtie
    $69.99 from StoryWood Bowties
    storywoodbowties.com

    Even Mayor Fischer’s been spotted in one of StoryWood’s creations.

     


    Photo: Woodford Reserve

    Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
    Various locations around Louisville
    oldforester.com

    The third release in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series is first on our list to try.

     


    Photo: Louisville Slugger

    Customized Louisville Slugger Bat
    Starts at $59.95 for full-sized bat
    custom.slugger.com

    Hit the grand slam of gift giving.

     


    Photo: MoviePass

    MoviePass
    $9.95 a month
    moviepass.com

    Get a movie a day in theaters for just $10 a month. Yes, it’s really that simple.

     


    Photo: Flying Axes // Facebook

    Gift Card to Flying Axes
    Starts at $25
    flyingaxes.com

    Nothing else on this list catch your eye? Here’s something truly out of the box.
     

    Looking for more inspiration? Check out our special advertising section the Holiday Look Book.

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

