    17 Halloween Frights This Weekend

    Posted On:

    What To Do
    1. The Twisted Circus
    Fourth Street Live!
    Admission: Friday: $5 in advance, $10 at the door; Saturday: Free
    Oct. 27 / 28 at 8 p.m.

    Two epic nights filled with fun and fright, ghoulish creatures, performers, fortunetellers, carnival games and more. Catch EDM artist Ookay on Friday night and “Louisville’s biggest costume contest” on Saturday, with performances by Eight Inch Elvis and DJ Syimone.

     

    2. Boos & Brews Fundraiser
    Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington Street
    Admission: $45
    Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
    21+

    A ticket gets you heavy hors d’oeurves, two drink tickets and access to games, distillery tours and a costume contest. All proceeds benefit nonprofit Maryhurst.

     

    3. The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience
    528 W. Main Street
    Admission: $35
    Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    21+

    Enter a world of Prohibition-Era spooks and spirits, with treats, cocktails, fortune-telling and silent horror film screenings.

     

    4. The Roast of Stephen King
    The Bard’s Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
    Admission: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
    Oct. 27 / 28, 7:30 p.m. / 10 p.m.

    Annie Wilkes, Pennywise, Cujo, Carrie and more roast the King of Horror.

     

    5. Nightmare in NuLu
    E. Market Street
    Admission: Free
    Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

    During the day, wear your costume to NuLu stores for trick-or-treating, and enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest (with you as the judge), face painting, art, games and more in the kids’ section in the Green Building parking lot. Grown-ups, don’t miss the official after-party at Galaxie.

     

    6. Baxter Avenue Morgue
    451 Baxter Avenue
    Admission: $20
    Oct. 27 - 31
    Fri./Sat.: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Sun. - Tues.: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

    There’s still time to tour the Baxter Avenue Morgue (if you dare)! Considered one of the scariest haunted tours in Louisville, this haunted morgue is sure to scare even the bravest of souls.

     

    7. Waverly Hills Sanatorium
    4400 Paralee Lane
    Admission: $20
    Oct. 27 / 28, 7:30 p.m. – midnight

    Opened in 1910, Waverly Hills Sanatorium is considered one of the most haunted locations in the United States.

     

    8. The Haunted Hotel
    3000 S 4th St.
    Admission: $25
    Oct. 27 - 29
    Thurs./Sun.: 8 p.m.- 11 p.m. Fri./Sat.: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

    Located right down the street from Churchill Downs, the Haunted Hotel is one of Louisville’s oldest haunted attractions, scaring people for over 20+ years.

     

    9. Jack O’Lantern Spectacular
    Iroquois Park
    Admission: $9-$12
    Through Nov. 5, Dusk – 11 p.m.

    Bring the whole family along for some not-so-scary fun at the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular in Iroquois park, where nearly 5,000 illuminated pumpkins are on display.

     

    10. The Devils Attic
    647 Hill Street
    Admission: $20
    Oct. 27 – 29, 31
    Fri./Sat.: 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Sun.: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Halloween: 8 p.m. – midnight

    One of the lesser-known (but just-as-scary) haunted attractions in Louisville, the Devils Attic takes themes and characters from your favorite horror movies and scares you halfway to death with them.

     

    11. Legend at Pope Lick
    4002 S Pope Lick Road
    Admission: $20
    Oct. 27 / 28, 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

    If you’re from Louisville you’ve probably heard of the legend of the Goat Man of Pope Lick, and if you’re brave enough, you’ll explore the haunted trails of Pope Lick in search of the Goat Man himself. Don’t let him lure you onto the tracks.

     

    12. Field of Screams
    248 Darnall Avenue, Brandenburg, KY
    Admission: $25-$35
    Oct. 27 / 28, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

    Field of Screams is one of the largest haunted attractions in Kentucky and offers a different take on spooky fun. Instead of your usual haunted tour of a scary building, you’ll be taking on a haunted corn maze, hoping to escape with your life. If the maze isn’t scary enough for you, there’s also a terrifying hayride.

     

    13. Black Orchard Haunted House
    704 Kentucky Street, Shelbyville, KY
    Admission: $15
    Oct. 27 / 28, 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

    Although a newcomer to the scene, Black Orchard provides plenty of fright with its gruesome displays and horrifying history. The site of a brutal mass homicide, Black Orchard Barn is not for everyone, and children under 12 should probably skip this one.

     

    14. Halloween for Huntington’s Party
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St.
    Admission: $25-$75
    Oct. 28, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

    Come dressed in your best costume for the second annual Halloween for Huntington’s Party. Stick around, because White Castle will be delivering cheeseburgers at 11, and at 1 a.m., the best costume winner will be announced (and get a sweet prize package).

     

    15. Sixth Annual BooLu in NuLu
    Decca, 812 E. Market Street
    Admission: Free
    Oct. 28, 9 p.m. - 2 .am.

    DJ Sara Soltau provides the beats. Decca provides the “Five Dolla Hollas” (a shot of bourbon and a can of beer for $5).

     

    16. The Boo Ball: Squallis Puppeteers’ 20th Anniversary
    1228 E. Breckinridge Street
    Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 18 and under.
    Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

    Celebrate Squallis’ 20th birthday with guest DJs, costume contests for kids and adults and puppets ranging from finger-size to, well, you have heard of Squallis, right?

     

    17. Boo La-la Halloween Ball
    421 W Market St.
    Admission: $75 - $250
    Oct. 28, 6 p.m. – midnight

    Celebrate the Halloween season in your spookiest costume/attire at this fundraiser for the Olmsted Park Conservancy at the Gillespie in NuLu.

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

    Tags:

