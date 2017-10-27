17 Halloween Frights This Weekend

1. The Twisted Circus

Fourth Street Live!

Admission: Friday: $5 in advance, $10 at the door; Saturday: Free

Oct. 27 / 28 at 8 p.m.

Two epic nights filled with fun and fright, ghoulish creatures, performers, fortunetellers, carnival games and more. Catch EDM artist Ookay on Friday night and “Louisville’s biggest costume contest” on Saturday, with performances by Eight Inch Elvis and DJ Syimone.

2. Boos & Brews Fundraiser

Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington Street

Admission: $45

Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

21+

A ticket gets you heavy hors d’oeurves, two drink tickets and access to games, distillery tours and a costume contest. All proceeds benefit nonprofit Maryhurst.

3. The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

528 W. Main Street

Admission: $35

Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

21+

Enter a world of Prohibition-Era spooks and spirits, with treats, cocktails, fortune-telling and silent horror film screenings.

4. The Roast of Stephen King

The Bard’s Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Admission: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Oct. 27 / 28, 7:30 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Annie Wilkes, Pennywise, Cujo, Carrie and more roast the King of Horror.

5. Nightmare in NuLu

E. Market Street

Admission: Free

Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

During the day, wear your costume to NuLu stores for trick-or-treating, and enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest (with you as the judge), face painting, art, games and more in the kids’ section in the Green Building parking lot. Grown-ups, don’t miss the official after-party at Galaxie.

6. Baxter Avenue Morgue

451 Baxter Avenue

Admission: $20

Oct. 27 - 31

Fri./Sat.: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Sun. - Tues.: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

There’s still time to tour the Baxter Avenue Morgue (if you dare)! Considered one of the scariest haunted tours in Louisville, this haunted morgue is sure to scare even the bravest of souls.

7. Waverly Hills Sanatorium

4400 Paralee Lane

Admission: $20

Oct. 27 / 28, 7:30 p.m. – midnight

Opened in 1910, Waverly Hills Sanatorium is considered one of the most haunted locations in the United States.

8. The Haunted Hotel

3000 S 4th St.

Admission: $25

Oct. 27 - 29

Thurs./Sun.: 8 p.m.- 11 p.m. Fri./Sat.: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Located right down the street from Churchill Downs, the Haunted Hotel is one of Louisville’s oldest haunted attractions, scaring people for over 20+ years.

9. Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

Iroquois Park

Admission: $9-$12

Through Nov. 5, Dusk – 11 p.m.

Bring the whole family along for some not-so-scary fun at the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular in Iroquois park, where nearly 5,000 illuminated pumpkins are on display.

10. The Devils Attic

647 Hill Street

Admission: $20

Oct. 27 – 29, 31

Fri./Sat.: 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Sun.: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Halloween: 8 p.m. – midnight

One of the lesser-known (but just-as-scary) haunted attractions in Louisville, the Devils Attic takes themes and characters from your favorite horror movies and scares you halfway to death with them.

11. Legend at Pope Lick

4002 S Pope Lick Road

Admission: $20

Oct. 27 / 28, 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

If you’re from Louisville you’ve probably heard of the legend of the Goat Man of Pope Lick, and if you’re brave enough, you’ll explore the haunted trails of Pope Lick in search of the Goat Man himself. Don’t let him lure you onto the tracks.

12. Field of Screams

248 Darnall Avenue, Brandenburg, KY

Admission: $25-$35

Oct. 27 / 28, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Field of Screams is one of the largest haunted attractions in Kentucky and offers a different take on spooky fun. Instead of your usual haunted tour of a scary building, you’ll be taking on a haunted corn maze, hoping to escape with your life. If the maze isn’t scary enough for you, there’s also a terrifying hayride.

13. Black Orchard Haunted House

704 Kentucky Street, Shelbyville, KY

Admission: $15

Oct. 27 / 28, 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Although a newcomer to the scene, Black Orchard provides plenty of fright with its gruesome displays and horrifying history. The site of a brutal mass homicide, Black Orchard Barn is not for everyone, and children under 12 should probably skip this one.

14. Halloween for Huntington’s Party

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St.

Admission: $25-$75

Oct. 28, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come dressed in your best costume for the second annual Halloween for Huntington’s Party. Stick around, because White Castle will be delivering cheeseburgers at 11, and at 1 a.m., the best costume winner will be announced (and get a sweet prize package).

15. Sixth Annual BooLu in NuLu

Decca, 812 E. Market Street

Admission: Free

Oct. 28, 9 p.m. - 2 .am.

DJ Sara Soltau provides the beats. Decca provides the “Five Dolla Hollas” (a shot of bourbon and a can of beer for $5).

16. The Boo Ball: Squallis Puppeteers’ 20th Anniversary

1228 E. Breckinridge Street

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 18 and under.

Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Celebrate Squallis’ 20th birthday with guest DJs, costume contests for kids and adults and puppets ranging from finger-size to, well, you have heard of Squallis, right?

17. Boo La-la Halloween Ball

421 W Market St.

Admission: $75 - $250

Oct. 28, 6 p.m. – midnight

Celebrate the Halloween season in your spookiest costume/attire at this fundraiser for the Olmsted Park Conservancy at the Gillespie in NuLu.

Cover photo: Pexels