    20 Ways to Enjoy Fall Around Louisville

    Posted On:

    LouLife
    HIKING

    There's no better way to enjoy the change in seasons than by getting out and experiencing it firsthand. Take a stroll through one of Louisville's many parks or escape the city to one of the state parks within driving distance.


    Clifty Falls State Park // Facebook

    Cherokee Park
    75 Cochran Hill Road

    Iroquois Park
    2120 Rundill Road

    Jefferson Memorial Forest
    11311 Mitchell Hill Road

    Clifty Falls State Park
    1501 Green Road, Madison, Ind.

    Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
    2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky.

    For more points of interest, check out our feature on Louisville's parks.

     

    FALL FESTIVALS

    NuLu Fest
    600-800 blocks of E. Market St.
    September 29, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

    For the last decade, this popular street festival has ushered in the autumn season with live music, local vendors and plenty of food and drink.

    St. James Court Art Show
    St. James Court, Old Louisville
    October 5-7, 10 a.m.

    This juried art show is a Louisville fall tradition and will take over a four-square block of Old Louisville for the first weekend in October.
     


    St. James Court Art Show // Facebook

    Belknap Fall Festival
    1930 Harvard Drive
    October 12, 6-11 p.m. & October 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

    This fall tradition has taken over historic Douglass Loop every October for over twenty years. 
     

    Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival
    8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, Ky.
    October 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Head east for Foxhollow's eleventh annual Fall Festival, where you can enjoy everything from hayrides and a corn maze to carnival games and live music.
     


    Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival // Facebook

    ColorFest
    2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky.
    October 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

    Celebrate the changing colors of fall at Bernheim Forest.

     

    OKTOBERFEST

    Speaking of fall festivals, Louisville has no shortage of Oktoberfests. Break out your lederhosen and raise a stein.

    Germantown Oktoberfest
    1041 Goss Ave.
    September 28, 5-11 p.m.

    MESA's Oktoberfest Dinner with Beer Pairings
    216 Pearl St., New Albany, Ind.
    October 5, 7 p.m.

    Butchertown Porktoberfest
    1121 E. Washington St.
    October 5, 5-10 p.m.



    Porktoberfest at Copper & Kings // Facebook

    Oktoberfest Beer & Wine Stroll
    101 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind.
    October 5, 6-9 p.m.

    Farmington Oktoberfest
    3033 Bardstown Road
    October 12, 6-10 p.m.

     

    ORCHARDS

    Look no further for apple-picking, pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

    Huber's Orchard and Farm
    19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Ind.


    Huber's Family Farm // Facebook

    Bray Orchards
    2580 Hwy. 42, Bedford, Ky.

    Gallrein Farms
    1029 Vigo Road, Shelbyville, Ky.

     

    PATIOS

    Fall is patio season, no doubt about it. Here are a few of our favorite spots to relax on those breezy autumn evenings.

    Decca
    812 E. Market St.
    Monday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.

    Treat yourself and your SO to a romantic dinner on the patio before heading into the cellar lounge for drinks.
     

    Garage Bar
    700 E. Market St.
    Open daily

    Garage Bar is no stranger to patio lists, and there's a reason for that.
     

    Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
    214 S. Clay St.
    Opens at 2 p.m. daily

    Nouvelle's garden-like patio is a pleasant urban surprise.

    Ostra
    1758 Frankfort Ave.
    Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

    This new Clifton spot from the people behind Hammerheads, Game and Migo features intimate indoor dining in addition to the stylish outdoor seating.
     


    Ostra on Frankfort Avenue // Facebook

    Sarino
    1030 Goss Ave.
    Tuesday-Sunday, 5 p.m.

    Enjoy wine, pasta and pizza on the cozy covered patio.

     

    TROLLEY HOPS

    Though Louisville's two trolley hops run year-round, there's no better time to enjoy shop-hopping than when the season turns.

    First Friday Trolley Hop
    Downtown Louisville
    Every first Friday of the month

    Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop
    Clifton/Crescent Hill
    Every final Friday of the month

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

