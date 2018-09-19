20 Ways to Enjoy Fall Around Louisville

HIKING
There's no better way to enjoy the change in seasons than by getting out and experiencing it firsthand. Take a stroll through one of Louisville's many parks or escape the city to one of the state parks within driving distance.
Clifty Falls State Park // Facebook
Cherokee Park
75 Cochran Hill Road
Iroquois Park
2120 Rundill Road
Jefferson Memorial Forest
11311 Mitchell Hill Road
Clifty Falls State Park
1501 Green Road, Madison, Ind.
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky.
For more points of interest, check out our feature on Louisville's parks.
FALL FESTIVALS
NuLu Fest
600-800 blocks of E. Market St.
September 29, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
For the last decade, this popular street festival has ushered in the autumn season with live music, local vendors and plenty of food and drink.
St. James Court Art Show
St. James Court, Old Louisville
October 5-7, 10 a.m.
This juried art show is a Louisville fall tradition and will take over a four-square block of Old Louisville for the first weekend in October.
St. James Court Art Show // Facebook
Belknap Fall Festival
1930 Harvard Drive
October 12, 6-11 p.m. & October 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
This fall tradition has taken over historic Douglass Loop every October for over twenty years.
Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival
8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, Ky.
October 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Head east for Foxhollow's eleventh annual Fall Festival, where you can enjoy everything from hayrides and a corn maze to carnival games and live music.
Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival // Facebook
ColorFest
2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky.
October 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Celebrate the changing colors of fall at Bernheim Forest.
OKTOBERFEST
Speaking of fall festivals, Louisville has no shortage of Oktoberfests. Break out your lederhosen and raise a stein.
Germantown Oktoberfest
1041 Goss Ave.
September 28, 5-11 p.m.
MESA's Oktoberfest Dinner with Beer Pairings
216 Pearl St., New Albany, Ind.
October 5, 7 p.m.
Butchertown Porktoberfest
1121 E. Washington St.
October 5, 5-10 p.m.
Porktoberfest at Copper & Kings // Facebook
Oktoberfest Beer & Wine Stroll
101 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind.
October 5, 6-9 p.m.
Farmington Oktoberfest
3033 Bardstown Road
October 12, 6-10 p.m.
ORCHARDS
Look no further for apple-picking, pumpkin patches and corn mazes.
Huber's Orchard and Farm
19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Ind.
Huber's Family Farm // Facebook
Bray Orchards
2580 Hwy. 42, Bedford, Ky.
Gallrein Farms
1029 Vigo Road, Shelbyville, Ky.
PATIOS
Fall is patio season, no doubt about it. Here are a few of our favorite spots to relax on those breezy autumn evenings.
Decca
812 E. Market St.
Monday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.
Treat yourself and your SO to a romantic dinner on the patio before heading into the cellar lounge for drinks.
Garage Bar
700 E. Market St.
Open daily
Garage Bar is no stranger to patio lists, and there's a reason for that.
Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
214 S. Clay St.
Opens at 2 p.m. daily
Nouvelle's garden-like patio is a pleasant urban surprise.
Ostra
1758 Frankfort Ave.
Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.
This new Clifton spot from the people behind Hammerheads, Game and Migo features intimate indoor dining in addition to the stylish outdoor seating.
Ostra on Frankfort Avenue // Facebook
Sarino
1030 Goss Ave.
Tuesday-Sunday, 5 p.m.
Enjoy wine, pasta and pizza on the cozy covered patio.
TROLLEY HOPS
Though Louisville's two trolley hops run year-round, there's no better time to enjoy shop-hopping than when the season turns.
First Friday Trolley Hop
Downtown Louisville
Every first Friday of the month
Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop
Clifton/Crescent Hill
Every final Friday of the month
Cover photo: Pexels.com