20 Ways to Enjoy Fall Around Louisville

HIKING

There's no better way to enjoy the change in seasons than by getting out and experiencing it firsthand. Take a stroll through one of Louisville's many parks or escape the city to one of the state parks within driving distance.



Clifty Falls State Park // Facebook

Cherokee Park

75 Cochran Hill Road

Iroquois Park

2120 Rundill Road

Jefferson Memorial Forest

11311 Mitchell Hill Road

Clifty Falls State Park

1501 Green Road, Madison, Ind.

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky.

For more points of interest, check out our feature on Louisville's parks.

FALL FESTIVALS

NuLu Fest

600-800 blocks of E. Market St.

September 29, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

For the last decade, this popular street festival has ushered in the autumn season with live music, local vendors and plenty of food and drink.

St. James Court Art Show

St. James Court, Old Louisville

October 5-7, 10 a.m.

This juried art show is a Louisville fall tradition and will take over a four-square block of Old Louisville for the first weekend in October.





St. James Court Art Show // Facebook

Belknap Fall Festival

1930 Harvard Drive

October 12, 6-11 p.m. & October 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

This fall tradition has taken over historic Douglass Loop every October for over twenty years.



Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival

8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, Ky.

October 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Head east for Foxhollow's eleventh annual Fall Festival, where you can enjoy everything from hayrides and a corn maze to carnival games and live music.





Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival // Facebook

ColorFest

2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky.

October 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Celebrate the changing colors of fall at Bernheim Forest.

OKTOBERFEST

Speaking of fall festivals, Louisville has no shortage of Oktoberfests. Break out your lederhosen and raise a stein.

Germantown Oktoberfest

1041 Goss Ave.

September 28, 5-11 p.m.

MESA's Oktoberfest Dinner with Beer Pairings

216 Pearl St., New Albany, Ind.

October 5, 7 p.m.

Butchertown Porktoberfest

1121 E. Washington St.

October 5, 5-10 p.m.





Porktoberfest at Copper & Kings // Facebook

Oktoberfest Beer & Wine Stroll

101 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

October 5, 6-9 p.m.

Farmington Oktoberfest

3033 Bardstown Road

October 12, 6-10 p.m.

ORCHARDS

Look no further for apple-picking, pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

Huber's Orchard and Farm

19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Ind.



Huber's Family Farm // Facebook

Bray Orchards

2580 Hwy. 42, Bedford, Ky.

Gallrein Farms

1029 Vigo Road, Shelbyville, Ky.

PATIOS

Fall is patio season, no doubt about it. Here are a few of our favorite spots to relax on those breezy autumn evenings.

Decca

812 E. Market St.

Monday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.

Treat yourself and your SO to a romantic dinner on the patio before heading into the cellar lounge for drinks.



Garage Bar

700 E. Market St.

Open daily

Garage Bar is no stranger to patio lists, and there's a reason for that.



Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

214 S. Clay St.

Opens at 2 p.m. daily

Nouvelle's garden-like patio is a pleasant urban surprise.

Ostra

1758 Frankfort Ave.

Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

This new Clifton spot from the people behind Hammerheads, Game and Migo features intimate indoor dining in addition to the stylish outdoor seating.





Ostra on Frankfort Avenue // Facebook

Sarino

1030 Goss Ave.

Tuesday-Sunday, 5 p.m.

Enjoy wine, pasta and pizza on the cozy covered patio.

TROLLEY HOPS

Though Louisville's two trolley hops run year-round, there's no better time to enjoy shop-hopping than when the season turns.

First Friday Trolley Hop

Downtown Louisville

Every first Friday of the month

Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop

Clifton/Crescent Hill

Every final Friday of the month