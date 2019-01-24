21 Qs with C-J Journalist and Sports Analyst Dominique Yates

Yates, 25, is a multimedia journalist and sports analyst at the Courier-Journal. Yates, who is from Central City in Western Kentucky, now lives in South Louisville.



Earliest childhood memory?

“I was five years old and played music — drums and piano — for the first time at a church recital. They would pay me $5 a Sunday.”

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“An entertainer. Michael Jackson was, and still is, my all-time-favorite musician, so I was determined to be the next great singer and dancer.”

In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?

“Find the top sports-related story of the day and talk about that on camera.”

Most noticeable quirk?

“I can never stay still. I’m either shaking my legs, fidgeting with my hands or doing something of that nature. A bad, undiagnosed case of ADHD.”

Who’s doing big things in Louisville under the radar?

“Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack. In only his first season — technically only six games, as of this writing — he has already begun reviving the program with high-level recruiting, and even an upset win over a top-10 Michigan State in overtime.”

Besides your current job, what’s the best job you’ve ever had?

“The only other real job I’ve had was my previous one as a sports anchor and reporter for WBKO-TV in Bowling Green, Kentucky. That job gave me a lot of experience and the chance to learn and grow in this profession, playing a big part in where I’m at today in Louisville.”

Favorite possession?

“My class ring from when I graduated college at Western Kentucky University. I’m one of the few people in my family to graduate from a university, so I wear my ring every day with pride.”

Favorite thing hanging on the walls at home?

“A poster of Muhammad Ali. He’s my all-time-favorite athlete.”

What brings you the greatest joy?

“One, watching young people accomplish something they said they couldn’t. Two, when someone is at their lowest point but stays strong and overcomes. Three, anything my five-year-old nephew does instantly makes me smile.”

What are you wearing right now?

“A suit and tie, Apple Watch, dress shoes and my ring.”

What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“I do have a weakness for some Indi’s spicy chicken.”

All-time-favorite Kentucky Derby winner?

“American Pharoah. I wasn’t alive for the last Triple Crown winner in 1978, so to be able to witness history after a long drought was amazing.”

Best book you’ve read over the past year?

“Role of a Lifetime: Reflections on Faith, Family, and Significant Living, by James Brown of CBS Sports. Just his life and what got him to this point in his career.”

If you could be mayor for a day, what would you do?

“Try my best to help with homelessness in the city.”

What superstition do you believe in?

“I’m superstitious about everything. I slightly believe in the good-luck charms of four-leaf clovers, ladybugs and the number seven. I do get a little nervous when I see a black cat, when it’s Friday the 13th, and when I see the ‘number of the beast.’ If I ordered something and it cost $6.66, I would add something to the order to change the total.”

Biggest regret?

“Not asking a particular girl out on a date, ha.”

If forced to get a tattoo today, what would you get?

“Probably my favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13: ‘I can do all this through him who gives me strength.’”

Something you wish you had known when you were younger?

“That if I’d worked harder in school I could have gotten more scholarship money. I hate student loans!”

Something unexpected you love in Louisville?

“Driving across the river with the view of the KFC Yum! Center and the skyline.”

Something nobody knows about you?

“I am an old soul. I listen to more music from the ’90s and earlier than today’s music.”

One thing Louisville is missing?

“I’ve only been here three days, so it’s tough to say. Probably Whataburger.”

Can’t-miss TV show?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Favorite movie scene?

“Remember the Titans, Gettysburg speech.”

Least favorite word?

“Can’t.”

What word do you overuse?

“Man.”

Your drink?

“I have a serious weakness for Dr Pepper.”

What song is stuck in your head?

“‘Mo Bamba,’ by Sheck Wes.”

What should every person try once?

“Cavatini pasta.”

Last online purchase?

“Snapback ‘KY’ hats — one red, one black — from kyhats.com.”

This originally appeared in the January 2019 issue of Louisville Magazine as the 21 Questions. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.

Illustration by Shae Goodlett