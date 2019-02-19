21 Qs with Former WHAS Anchor Rachel Platt

Longtime WHAS-TV anchor Rachel Platt, 59, left the station late last year, after nearly three decades there, to become director of community engagement at the Frazier History Museum.

Earliest childhood memory?

“I guess trauma — falling off a hobby horse at a store.”

When/where are you most creative?

“Early morning. I usually wake up with ideas, so I keep a pen and paper next to the bed.”

What would you do as mayor for a day?

“Listening tour.”

Weirdest place somebody has recognized you in public?

“The restroom in, if I’m remembering correctly, a restaurant. And we took a picture together.”

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“Oceanographer working with Jacques Cousteau. I grew up in Florida on the ocean, which mesmerized me. But then discovered I would have to be good at math and science. Hello, journalism.”

Favorite possession?

“Family pictures and items collected on family vacations — shot glasses, artwork, rocks from beaches, ornaments from each place.”

What do you collect?

“Old newspapers with important stories, for posterity. I grew up on the Space Coast in Florida and still have the paper from when Challenger exploded. So devastating. I had moved away but still felt so connected to the space program.”

What’s on your nightstand?

“Books — Ali: A Life, 10% Happier, Braving the Wilderness.”

Best book you’ve read over the past year?

“Braving the Wilderness, by Brené Brown. It’s about finding courage in your life.”

Most noticeable quirk?

“I ask a lot of questions. But I will ask my family for their thoughts — standby. My son Cooper says I am intense. Go figure.”

What’s always in your refrigerator?

“Lemons. Trying to up my water intake and need lemons.”

What dish do you make at home most often?

“I have boys, 22 and 23 years old. Spaghetti and meatballs.”

What/who makes you laugh?

“Truth? Terry Meiners, my co-host when I was on Great Day Live. Or my son Logan quoting lines from Wedding Crashers or from any Will Ferrell movie.”

Favorite Kentucky Derby winner?

“Lil E. Tee, 1992. He was the first horse I bet on after moving here; I liked the movie E.T. Turned out that jockey Pat Day was aboard, and I came to learn what a big deal that was.”

Favorite movie scene?

“I have to say I am a sucker for It’s a Wonderful Life and the bell ringing at the end. Cry every time recognizing the value in life.”

What three people (living or dead) would be on the guest list to your ideal dinner party?

“My mom, Gloria Steinem and the late politician-educator Shirley Chisholm.”

What’s something nobody knows about you?

“I don’t kill spiders, ever since reading Charlotte’s Web as a kid.”

What would you do if you won the lottery?

“Go to Europe with my hubby and come back and start a nonprofit I have been thinking about.”

If forced to get a tattoo today, what would you get?

“The sun. I need sunshine in my life.”

If you could write it yourself, what would your headstone say?

“I recently interviewed a WWII veteran who was spot on — something like, ‘She was a regular person who respected others and strived to be kind.’”

In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?

“About to find out.”

PLUS EIGHT MORE

Secret talent?

“Does being able to hula hoop count?”

What are you wearing right now?

“Yikes, a night shirt.”

Where do you go to be alone?

“The gym, treadmill, ear buds.”

Vices?

“Double-chocolate gelato, for starters.”

Last online purchase?

“Boring skin cream.”

What word do you overuse?

“How about words? For the love of God.”

Favorite thing hanging on the walls at home?

“Two paintings of my boys.”

One thing Louisville is missing?

“An ocean.”

Illustration by Shae Goodlett, shaedraws.com