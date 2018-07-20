21 Qs with Kentucky Shakespeare's Matt Wallace

Wallace, 44, is producing artistic director of Kentucky Shakespeare, which is staging several works (including The Comedy of Errors, Othello and Henry IV, Part One) this month as part of its free annual Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Old Louisville’s Central Park. He lives near the Louisville Zoo.



Describe the space you’re in right now.

“Living room on a comfy couch while my daughters sleep. Early-morning light streams in, and a fish aquarium hums in the background.”



What song has been stuck in your head lately?

“‘All I Want Is You,’ from the Juno soundtrack.”



Earliest childhood memory?

“A kid throwing up on me at lunch in kindergarten. I also have a faint memory of standing in the living room and watching TV during the announcement that Elvis died. I was almost four. Don’t know if it’s possible to have that memory.”



How’d you make your first dollar?

“Selling bubble-gum cigarettes to my peers in elementary school. It was a nice little business.”



The weirdest place somebody has recognized you in public?

“At Norton during the birth of our first daughter…in the middle of the delivery process.”



When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“Directing the neighborhood kids and my siblings in plays and movies was all that interested me.”



Favorite movie scene?

“The Copacabana tracking shot in Goodfellas.”



Your most noticeable quirk?

“My daughters and wife would probably say the fact that I get even more polite and laugh when I’m really angry.”



The most unusual benefit of your job?

“Working outside all summer while telling stories in a beautiful public park.”



Who’s doing big things in Louisville under the radar?

“Teachers Tiffany LaVoie and Steven Rahe have created a thriving drama program at Western Middle School, a newer arts magnet.”



Besides your current job, what’s the best job you’ve ever had?

“Director of children’s theater at Derby Dinner Playhouse. I learned so much working with the incredible co-owner Bekki Jo Schneider, who died in May. I deeply miss her.”



What triggers your “aha!” moment?

“It’s often something that comes out of being in the moment: locked inside Luther Luckett Correctional Complex while working with our Shakespeare Behind Bars ensemble.”



Can’t-miss TV show?

“Breaking Bad when it was on. Now: Better Call Saul, Top Chef and Saturday Night Live.”



One thing Louisville is missing?

“Local option sales tax to help fund community projects, voted on by the public.”



Something unexpected you love in Louisville?

“I don’t know if this is unexpected, but I am a huge fan of the University of Louisville women’s basketball team. I used to play basketball as a child, and now that my youngest daughter is into it we have become big fans and love attending games.”



Favorite possession?

“It would have to be our house. I’m proud and grateful every day that a couple of theater artists are able to live and own a home in Louisville.”



Favorite thing on the walls of your home?

“Our oldest daughter’s middle name is Bailey, after Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life. We have an image of George and Zuzu from the movie, and Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu, wrote ‘To Elizabeth Bailey and your wonderful life’ on the photo when our daughter was born.”



What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“Green chili wontons from the Bristol and Come Back Inn pizza are probably tied in quantity. I’m obviously a health nut.”



What’s something nobody knows about you?

“My first year leading Kentucky Shakespeare in 2013, I got physically ill for a couple months due to the stress of dealing with what I walked into. I thank my amazing wife Tina and the makers of Lexapro for getting me through that dark time.”



Best book you’ve read over the past year?

“Surprise: It was Shakespeare. Othello. Hadn’t directed this play before and honestly wasn’t all that familiar with it. It was fun reading it several times and digging in anew.”



What superstition do you believe in?

“Not saying the name of Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy in a theater.”

What word do you overuse?

“Great.”

Favorite album?

“Hamilton.”

Greatest movie ending?

“Shawshank Redemption.”

First thing on your bucket list?

“Scotland.”

Favorite Derby winner?

“Giacomo. The longshot.”

Who makes you laugh?

“Key and Peele.”

Vices?

“Coffee. Bourbon. Twizzlers.”

Secret talent?

“I can make balloon animals.”

