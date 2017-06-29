21 Questions for “The Past and the Curious” Podcaster Mick Sullivan

Mick Sullivan, 35, is a musician, manager of youth and family programs at the Frazier History Museum and creator of The Past and the Curious podcast. He lives in Germantown.

Earliest childhood memory?

“Playing on a weird, third-rate Wizard of Oz playground at Rough River.”

If you could be mayor of Louisville for a day, what would you do?

“Give everyone I saw high-fives.”

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“I wanted to be a musician pretty early on. My dad took me to see country group Asleep at the Wheel when I was in second grade. They were my favorite band and I got to meet them, so that sealed the deal.”

Besides your current job, what’s the best job you’ve ever had?

“I managed the family business, Steilberg String Instruments in Buechel, and taught banjo there. I got to spend time with the music, instruments and musicians I love.”

Favorite possession?

“My dad passed away when I was young, and I wear his wedding band. It ties important but unacquainted parts of my life together.”

Favorite thing hanging on the walls of your home?

“A 3D wooden-block piece that looks like a giant duck from Nintendo’s Duck Hunt. My friend Lyndi Lou made it.”

What’s on your nightstand?

“A precariously tall stack of partially read books. The best book I’ve read over the past year is Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell. It’s a hilariously wry and engaging history book/memoir about the weird kind of road trip I would take.”

What are you wearing right now?

“A pair of Lou Reed-style dark jeans I just got. I also have on a blue T-shirt. Most of my clothes are blue, which is why I took a chance on the Lou Reeds.”

What’s on your credit-card statement?

“Haven’t had one in 10 years or more.”

What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“Garden Za from Za’s Pizza Pub.”

What should every person try once?

“Something you think you’ll be terrible at.”

All-time-favorite Kentucky Derby winner?

“I won the $20 family pot on Winning Colors in 1988. That was a sweet day for a seven-year-old.”

What superstition do you believe in?

“It’s weird. I crush my eggshells up into tiny little pieces because in third grade I read in a book that some people believe tiny witches use eggshells as rowboats. Dumb, right? Well, I’ve done it for 27 witch-less years.”

Favorite movie scene?

“The train chase/cannon scene in Buster Keaton’s The General. It’s breathtaking, technically brilliant and hilarious.”

Greatest movie ending?

“Ghostbusters. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man will always kill me.”

What three people (living or dead) would be on the guest list to your ideal dinner party?

“Maybe Langston Hughes, John Adams and Bill Murray.”

What triggers your “aha!” moment?

“Being moved by someone else’s creativity. Sparks are contagious.”

Something unexpected you love in Louisville?

“Staring at the Ohio River. It’s the reason we’re all here.”

What do you collect?

“Well, I’m most actively collecting rejection letters for my children’s books. But I also love St. Louis Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith and have a nice batch of memorabilia.”

What’s something nobody knows about you?

“I get teary-eyed during manipulative scenes in movies, shows and even commercials.”

What makes somebody a Louisvillian?

“If you still have anything you got for free at a Redbirds game?”

PLUS 8 MORE

Vices?

“I might just prefer to just keep fooling myself.”

Secret talent?

“I have a pretty strong falsetto.”

Can’t-miss TV show?

“@Midnight with Chris Hardwick.”

Noticeable quirk?

“I play with my ears.”

All-time-favorite album?

“Impossible! Morning Bugle by John Hartford, OK Computer by Radiohead or Mingus Ah Um by Charles Mingus.”

What word do you overuse?

“Penultimate. Any. Chance. I. Get.”

Least-favorite word?

“Synergy.”

One thing Louisville is missing?

“The Rudyard Kipling.”

