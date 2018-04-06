21 Questions with Thoroughbred Trainer Dale Romans

Romans, 52, is a Thoroughbred trainer who lives in Iroquois Park. His best finish in the Derby out of eight starters is third (Paddy O’Prado in 2010, Dullahan in 2012). This year, Promises Fulfilled is a Derby hopeful for Romans.



If you could be mayor of Louisville for a day, what would you do?

“Hire Greg Fischer to take my place.”



When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“I always wanted to train horses.”



Describe the space you’re in right now.

“Sun, surf and sand. Racing in Florida.”



How’d you make your first dollar?

“Hot walker at Tampa Bay Downs.”



The weirdest place somebody has recognized you in public?

“A mall in Hong Kong.”



In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?

“Help finely tuned athletes reach their highest potential.”



Your most noticeable quirk?

“I have amazing audio recall. I can recite audio book passages almost word for word.”



Favorite possession?

“A watch from Bill Clinton.”



What are you wearing right now?

“Jeans and a button-down.”



What song has been stuck in your head lately?

“‘Lost and Lonely,’ by Aaron Lewis.”



Which Louisville restaurant have you eaten at the most?

“Gatti’s Pizza.”



What dish do you make at home most often?

“Pasta primavera.”



What/who makes you laugh?

“Tammy Fox — assistant trainer, exercise rider and my longtime partner.”



Favorite Derby winner?

“Seattle Slew, 1977, because that was my first Derby.”



Best book you’ve read over the past year?

“Outliers, by Malcolm Gladwell. It’s about what it takes to be a success.”



What superstition do you believe in?

“It sounds simple: Repeating what you did when you won a race the next time you run.”



Favorite movie scene?

“The Al Pacino speech in Scent of a Woman.”



What three people (living or dead) would be on the guest list to your ideal dinner party?

“Bill Clinton, Fidel Castro and Hunter S. Thompson.”



Fill in the blank: “________ Louisville” should be the next banner on the side of a building.

“Justin Thomas’. He’s a professional golfer from here.”



If forced to get a tattoo today, what would you get?

“I don’t have any tattoos. If forced: the Twin Spires.”



First thing on your bucket list?

“Win the Kentucky Derby.”



PLUS 8 MORE

Favorite thing on the wall at home?

“Win pictures.”

Greatest movie ending?

“Cool Hand Luke.”

Favorite album?

“Led Zeppelin II.”

Can’t-miss TV show?

“Used to be Breaking Bad.”

One thing Louisville is missing?

“Professional sports.”

Where do you go to be alone?

“My bedroom.”

Your drink?

“Finlandia vodka and cranberry juice.”

When/where are you most creative?

“At the barn.”

This originally appeared in the April 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.