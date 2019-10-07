21Q with the Artistic and Managing Director of the LGBTQ Choral Ensemble VOICES of Kentuckiana

Boyd, 40, is the artistic and managing director of the LGBTQ choral ensemble VOICES of Kentuckiana. She lives in Clifton.

Earliest childhood memory?

“Flower girl in a wedding when I was seven. It was my very first ‘fancy dress’ and my first time getting my hair done by a real stylist.”

How’d you make your first dollar?

“When I was in elementary school and my brother was having trouble in middle school, my mom offered to pay him for good grades — one dollar for every A, 50 cents for every B. She was obligated to make the same offer to me. I made all A’s.”

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“A singer and choir director. Music is all that I have ever known and loved. I am blessed to be living my childhood dream.”

The weirdest place somebody has recognized you in public?

“Fifteen years after high school, I ran into a classmate who I had not seen since graduation while at Disney World.”

In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?

“I teach singers how to sing in a healthy way and to love singing and love their voices.”

Most noticeable quirk?

“I am ALWAYS aware of background music, no matter where I am.”

Who’s doing big things in Louisville under the radar?

“Public school teachers! Teachers work every single day to educate the next generation and give them the tools and the confidence that they need to bring change to the world. It goes so far beyond reading, math, science and test scores.”

Besides your current one, what’s the best job you’ve ever had?

“I worked for two summers as an intern with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and had time to explore the tremendous art and music for which Santa Fe is known.”

Favorite possession?

“My DVD of The Golden Palace, the spinoff of The Golden Girls. It took years to find!”

Favorite thing hanging on the walls at home?

“My wedding photo at Niagara Falls in December.”

What brings you the greatest joy?

“My wife and children.”

What are you wearing?

“Khaki capris and a Highland Presbyterian Church T-shirt.”

What Louisville dish have you eaten the most?

“Cheese curds at Crescent Hill Craft House.”

Have any tattoos?

“A wedding band tattoo and a pair of butterflies — one purple and one blue.”

What three people (living or dead) would be on the guest list to your ideal dinner party?

“Bette Midler, Kathy Griffin and Betty White.”

Fill in the blank: “­___________ Louisville” should be the next banner on the side of a building.

“Alun Jones’.” (The former Louisville Ballet director died of a heart attack in April.)

Something unexpected you love in Louisville?

“As a mom, I appreciate the number of beautiful parks with water features and fountains.”

Best book you’ve read over the past year?

“Ready Player One, by Ernest Cline, is about lives being overtaken by a virtual reality video game. I love 1980s pop culture, and this book is full of ’80s references.”

Favorite movie scene?

“The final scene of The Mirror Has Two Faces when Gregory finally professes his love for Rose, accompanied by Pavarotti and Bryan Adams.”

Biggest regret?

“I lived too many years without allowing my true self to shine.”

Secret talent?

“I can sign my name backwards.”

What do you collect?

“Shoes — an addiction, really.”

Can’t-miss TV show?

“Big Brother.”

What should every person try once?

“Ziplining.”

Your drink?

“Swirl margarita at Havana Rumba.”

All-time-favorite album?

“Classical Barbra, Barbra Streisand.”

What song’s stuck in your head?

“‘Redesigning Women,’ by the Highwomen.”

Where do you go to be alone?

“Cave Hill Cemetery.”

Greatest movie ending?

“Frozen — it ends with love!”

