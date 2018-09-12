21 Qs with Leslie Klarer Broecker of Broadway Across America

Broecker, 55, is Midwest region president for Broadway Across America, whose 2018-’19 season includes Aladdin (next month), The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. She lives at Running Water Farm in eastern Jefferson County.



What are you wearing right now?

“Shorts and a Playbill T-shirt.”



Earliest childhood memory?

“Running as fast as I could to Grandma’s, hoping the bull wasn’t in that pasture.”



When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

“A DJ, so that I was always surrounded by music.”



When/where are you most creative?

“Super-early in the morning, camped out in my game room before going to the office.”



How’d you make your first dollar?

“The first dollar wasn’t one I kept. We did the Jerry’s Kids carnival fundraisers, and they would send you a kit to create a midway in your backyard, to raise money for kids with muscular dystrophy. Maybe that was my first venture into showbiz too?”



What would you do as mayor for a day?

“Divert money from the bike-lane budget and apply it to fixing our infrastructure.”



Your most noticeable quirk?

“Certain foods may never touch on a plate. Like syrup and scrambled eggs. I use sectional plates at home.”



The most unusual benefit of your job?

“As a member of the Broadway League, I’m a Tony voter. I receive two tickets to — and attend — every show on Broadway.”



Besides your current job, what’s the best job you’ve had?

“I was the artist-relations coordinator for the JVC Jazz Festival in New York and the Grande Parade du Jazz in Nice, France. It was incredible working with the musicians whose music I loved — Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Spyro Gyra, David Sanborn….”



Favorite possession?

“All of the pictures of my sister, Amy, who passed away last year.”



Favorite thing hanging on the walls at home?

“Hard question, because I frame all of my concert and show tickets. If I had to pick one: an invitation to the White House from President Carter, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival.”



What’s on your nightstand?

“Picture of my wife Marty, backscratcher, wooden box that my friend Jerry DeWeese made, Carmex lip balm, remote and phone.”



What’s on your credit-card statement?

“Airline tickets, Seviche, Royals Hot Chicken, donation to Second Chances Wildlife, Netflix, SiriusXM.”



What would you do if you won the lottery?

“Go to every circus and laboratory in the world, buy all of the animals and release them to sanctuaries that I would help fund.”



First thing on your bucket list?

“Travel to Australia to see the megabats known as flying foxes.”



Favorite Kentucky Derby winner?

“War Emblem, 2002. I got a tip from Wynton Marsalis, who was in town performing. It paid great!”



Fill in the blank: “­_____________’s Louisville” should be a banner on the side of a building.

“Marsha Norman. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1983 for her play ’Night, Mother, and a Tony Award for The Secret Garden.”



Best book you’ve read over the past year?

“We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter, by Celeste Headlee. It’s about listening to hear, not listening to respond.”



What superstition do you believe in?

“The ‘ghost light.’ Most theaters are haunted, right? A single bare bulb remains lit onstage when everybody is gone. The light wards off evil spirits because they think the building is still occupied.”



Biggest regret?

“Not learning to play an instrument and not learning a second language.”



If you could write it yourself, what would your headstone say?

“It Wasn’t a Dress Rehearsal.”



PLUS 8 MORE

Can’t-miss TV show?

“CBS Sunday Morning and Grace and Frankie.”

Secret talent?

“Gingerbread houses — building, landscaping, blowing up.”

All-time-favorite record/album?

“Gaucho, Steely Dan.”

Favorite movie scene?

“‘Before the Parade Passes By,’ Hello, Dolly!”

What dish do you make at home most often?

“Chicken tetrazzini.”

Something nobody knows about you?

“I can juggle.”

What word do you overuse?

“Fabulous.”

Last online purchase?

“Groundhog deterrent.”

