5 Places to Spend Derby Other Than the Track

With Derby attendance over the 150,000 mark the past few years, Churchill Downs is the place to be if you’re looking for the hub of quintessential race day antics. But maybe this year you don’t want to get lost in a sea of extravagant hats and bow-tied bettors. Maybe outrageous drink prices and parking fees from Hell aren’t your thing. Not to worry — here are five places to watch Derby in Louisville if you don’t want to go to the track:



Hillbilly Outfield Kentucky Derby Party

May 4-5

12202 Old Shelbyville Road

The 18th year of Hillbilly Outfield is going to be bigger than ever. With a traditional backyard feel, this party is family-friendly: there’s live music, a corn hole tournament, games and complete Derby coverage. All money raised at the event benefits local kids involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that provides “wishes” to kids with life-threatening medical conditions. (Advance tickets for folks over 21 cost $50. Kids get in cheaper.)



Garage Bar

700 E. Market St.

This NuLu favorite is opening its doors on Derby day for drinks, ping pong and more. Watch the turf races from the turf benches.



Moose Lodge Kentucky Derby Party

4615 Fegenbush Lane

The Moose Lodge #5 is hosting their annual Derby Party starting at noon on the day of the race. Five bucks gets you access to a full buffet, an open bar, door prize opportunities, karaoke and, of course, horse betting. There are $1, $5, $10 and $20 jackpots for every race leading up to the Derby, so you can bet it will be a great time.



Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

122 W. Main St.

Located on downtown’s Whiskey Row, this casual bourbon-tequila bar is celebrating all day with music and dancing.



Peep the Churchill Downs Jumbotron

​700 Central Ave.

Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. Grab some binoculars, mark your spot outside the twins spires’ gates, and take advantage of the largest 4K video board in the world. It stands at 90 feet tall and 171 feet wide. No shame.