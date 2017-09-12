Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Company of Thieves

Wed., Sept. 13 | Doors: 7 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Chicago-born, LA-based Company of Thieves brings precision guitar work, inviting arrangements and ethereal vocals. Fifty bucks gets you a VIP meet-and-greet ticket.

Admission: $12



Little Beards // Vincent Venegoni

Thurs., Sept. 14 | 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Little Beards is the auditory version of a Polaroid streetscape. If David Lynch made a pop-rock soundtrack, he'd include their music. Tony Robot and Sleepmeld also perform.



Dom Flemons Trio

Fri., Sept. 15 | 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Bring your axe (or just your ears) and get down with musicians from the National Jug Band Jubilee the night before the main event.

Admission: Free



Casey Powell // D. Robb

Sat., Sept. 16 | 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Casey Powell (who we've reported on before) brings a groovin' quintet to everybody's favorite oddly-named... Oh, wait. They changed the name to Butchertown Social. Butchertown Social. Butchertown. Social. Well, come for the music.

Admission: Free



Bryson Tiller

Sat., Sept. 16 | 7:30 p.m.

KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Louisville's own Bryson Tiller takes over the Yum! Center for his "Set It Off" tour, another great example of our burgeoning hip-hop scene.

Admission: $39.50-$59.50

