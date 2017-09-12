Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page


    Company of Thieves

    Company of Thieves
    Wed., Sept. 13 | Doors: 7 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

    Chicago-born, LA-based Company of Thieves brings precision guitar work, inviting arrangements and ethereal vocals. Fifty bucks gets you a VIP meet-and-greet ticket.

    Admission: $12

     


    Little Beards     // Vincent Venegoni

    Little Beards
    Thurs., Sept. 14 | 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
    The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

    Little Beards is the auditory version of a Polaroid streetscape. If David Lynch made a pop-rock soundtrack, he'd include their music. Tony Robot and Sleepmeld also perform.

     


    Dom Flemons Trio

    Jug Band Jubilee Jam
    Fri., Sept. 15 | 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

    Bring your axe (or just your ears) and get down with musicians from the National Jug Band Jubilee the night before the main event.

    Admission: Free

     


    Casey Powell // D. Robb

    Casey Powell
    Sat., Sept. 16 | 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.
    Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

    Casey Powell (who we've reported on before) brings a groovin' quintet to everybody's favorite oddly-named... Oh, wait. They changed the name to Butchertown Social. Butchertown Social. Butchertown. Social. Well, come for the music.

    Admission: Free

     


    Bryson Tiller

    Bryson Tiller
    Sat., Sept. 16 | 7:30 p.m.
    KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

    Louisville's own Bryson Tiller takes over the Yum! Center for his "Set It Off" tour, another great example of our burgeoning hip-hop scene. 

    Admission: $39.50-$59.50

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories