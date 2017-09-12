Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Company of Thieves
Wed., Sept. 13 | Doors: 7 p.m.
Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Chicago-born, LA-based Company of Thieves brings precision guitar work, inviting arrangements and ethereal vocals. Fifty bucks gets you a VIP meet-and-greet ticket.
Admission: $12
Little Beards // Vincent Venegoni
Little Beards
Thurs., Sept. 14 | 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.
Little Beards is the auditory version of a Polaroid streetscape. If David Lynch made a pop-rock soundtrack, he'd include their music. Tony Robot and Sleepmeld also perform.
Dom Flemons Trio
Jug Band Jubilee Jam
Fri., Sept. 15 | 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.
Bring your axe (or just your ears) and get down with musicians from the National Jug Band Jubilee the night before the main event.
Admission: Free
Casey Powell // D. Robb
Casey Powell
Sat., Sept. 16 | 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
Casey Powell (who we've reported on before) brings a groovin' quintet to everybody's favorite oddly-named... Oh, wait. They changed the name to Butchertown Social. Butchertown Social. Butchertown. Social. Well, come for the music.
Admission: Free
Bryson Tiller
Sat., Sept. 16 | 7:30 p.m.
KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza
Louisville's own Bryson Tiller takes over the Yum! Center for his "Set It Off" tour, another great example of our burgeoning hip-hop scene.
Admission: $39.50-$59.50
Cover photo: Pexels