7 Questions with Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson

We caught up with Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson for a few quick questions ahead of his show at the Louisville Palace on Friday.
What comes to mind when you think of Kentucky?
Abraham Lincoln, because I heard he lived there.
Do you know any bands or musicians from Louisville?
No, I don’t. (Sorry, MMJ. -Ed.)
Are you a fan of any celebrities from Louisville?
I don’t know any. (Sorry to you, too, J-Law. -Ed.)
Do you like bourbon? Have a favorite?
Can’t answer this question.
Ever been to the Derby?
Yes, I have. I can’t remember when, but it was a long time ago.
If you were to name a Derby horse, what would you name it, and why?
Surfer Boy. I like that name.
Would you rather compete against Secretariat in a horse race, or box Muhammad Ali?
Muhammad Ali, because he’s a good fighter.
