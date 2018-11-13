Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    7 Questions with Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    We caught up with Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson for a few quick questions ahead of his show at the Louisville Palace on Friday.


    What comes to mind when you think of Kentucky?
    Abraham Lincoln, because I heard he lived there. 

    Do you know any bands or musicians from Louisville?
    No, I don’t. (Sorry, MMJ. -Ed.)

    Are you a fan of any celebrities from Louisville?
    I don’t know any. (Sorry to you, too, J-Law. -Ed.)

    Do you like bourbon? Have a favorite? 
    Can’t answer this question.

    Ever been to the Derby?
    Yes, I have. I can’t remember when, but it was a long time ago. 

    If you were to name a Derby horse, what would you name it, and why?
    Surfer Boy. I like that name. 

    Would you rather compete against Secretariat in a horse race, or box Muhammad Ali? 
    Muhammad Ali, because he’s a good fighter. 
     

    Cover photo: Facebook.

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Most Read Stories