7 Questions with Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson

We caught up with Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson for a few quick questions ahead of his show at the Louisville Palace on Friday.



What comes to mind when you think of Kentucky?

Abraham Lincoln, because I heard he lived there.



Do you know any bands or musicians from Louisville?

No, I don’t. (Sorry, MMJ. -Ed.)



Are you a fan of any celebrities from Louisville?

I don’t know any. (Sorry to you, too, J-Law. -Ed.)



Do you like bourbon? Have a favorite?

Can’t answer this question.



Ever been to the Derby?

Yes, I have. I can’t remember when, but it was a long time ago.



If you were to name a Derby horse, what would you name it, and why?

Surfer Boy. I like that name.



Would you rather compete against Secretariat in a horse race, or box Muhammad Ali?

Muhammad Ali, because he’s a good fighter.

