    A Tastebud Hole-in-One at the 9th Annual Taco Open

    Posted On:

    This Saturday, partake in one of life's most unexpectedly pleasurable pairings: tacos and mini-golf! Saints Pizza and Pub will host the 9th Annual Taco Open, presented by the Ruch Foundation. There will be live music by Kentucky-based country rock party band 64 West, a Mexican-inspired buffet for all your taco needs and, of course, plenty of mini-golf. Buy a golden ticket for a chance to win a men's or women's Rolex Watch or a rare bottle of 12- or 20-year-old Pappy Van Winkle. Four winners will be chosen, but only 400 golden tickets will be sold.

    Tickets are $100 each and include an open bar, dinner buffet, live music and a few holes of mini-golf. Get your tickets today through Louisville Tickets.

    Proceeds will benefit the Ruch Foundation, provides scholarships and continuing education to Hosparus of Louisville nursing program.

    Cover Photo: Wikimedia Commons

