    Adopter Pet Profiles: The Fastest and Easiest Way to Meet New Pets Nearby

    Posted On:

    Lifestyle
    Introducing Adopter - the fastest and easiest way to meet new pets nearby! We're partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society to help you meet your perfect match. For our new Adopter Pet Profile series, we'll introduce you to a new pet each week. Who knows? You might just meet your soul mate.

    To kick things off, here are three adorable pets looking for love:

     


    Megabyte

    Big personality in a little package. Not actually good at computers. Better at real life "hacking" into the catnip bag. Always in stealth mode. Will byte hands.

    ADOPT



    Oprah Whisker

    I'm a pretty little lady looking for the finer things in life. I spend way too much money at Sephora trying out new eyeshadows and mascara. I'm looking for a committed relationship with lots of daytime TV watching, fancy parties with gourmet food, and high thread count sheets to fall asleep on after a long day.

    ADOPT



    Oscar

    Goofy. Oversharer. Milkbone enthusiast. Sucker for a good bandana. My kisses are wet and sloppy, but I've never heard a complaint. Looking for someone who doesn't mind getting a little dirty now and then and someone who doesn't mind belly aches from laughing too hard.

    ADOPT

    Follow Louisville Magazine on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see your latest match on Adopter.

