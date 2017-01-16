Aesop Rock Tears Up Mercury Ballroom

Aesop Rock, one of the biggest names in underground hip hop, graced the Mercury Ballroom this past weekend. A stop on his "Hey Kirby!" Tour (named after his cat, and a track on his new record), the rapper was accompanied by a slew of talented cohorts: opener Homeboy Sandman, Rob Sonic and DJ Zone - and all kept the audience jumping.



Image: Aaron Hartley

Aesop, who has been an essential part of the scene since the mid-90s, was in peak form. Known for his complex and intricate flow and massive vocabulary (the largest of any rapper), Rock manages to somehow, amazingly, sound just as good if not better than his studio recordings. Rob Sonic, a frequent collaborator with Rock (they make up the duo Hail Mary Mallon), was a great complement to the show. The two sound excellent together.

Tracks from all throughout Rock’s career were played, including many from his latest, The Impossible Kid, one of the best albums of 2016. The sheer quality present throughout this gig left me spellbound. If you have any sort of investment in hip hop, this is the man to know.



Image: Aaron Hartley

The Impossible Kid, other records, merchandise, and tour dates can be found here.