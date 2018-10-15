African Union Ambassador to the United States Discusses Past, Present and Future



The World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana is excited to present Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the African Union Ambassador to the United States, as part of their event, "The Most Diverse Continent: The Future of the African Union." Dr. Chihombori-Quao will discuss the African diaspora, the origins and lingering effects of colonialism and the future of the African continent.

The African Union is the most diverse continental union on Earth, representing more individual languages, religions and ethnic groups than any other. This unique position comes with its own set of challenges surrounding unified cooperation. Despite centuries of exploitation and the imperialist rule throughout the early 20th century, the African continent’s standard of living is rising as its political and economic cooperation with the world grows.

A native of Zimbabwe, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao emigrated to the United States in 1977. Dr. Chihombori-Quao obtained her medical degree in 1986, spending three years in general surgery in New York and 25 years providing family medicine in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In 2012 she became Chair of the African Union—Diaspora Health Initiative and in 2016 was appointed African Union Ambassador to the United States.

The event will take place on Monday, October 22 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.). The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the program running from 6-7 p.m. Tickets to the discussion are $10 for students and $20 for the general public. Following the event, guests have the opportunity to enjoy a private dinner with Dr. Chihombori-Quao at Saffron's Persian Cuisine (131 W. Market St.). Tickets to the dinner are an additional $35 and are in very limited supply.