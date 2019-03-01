The Story Behind This Band's Retro Album Cover

Emma Treganowan, guitarist and vocalist for the new indie rock group Quality Cable, says the band’s newest album cover is a picture of her grandpa holding her dad as a baby in 1974. “They both taught me how to play guitar, harmonize and inspired me to start music,” she says. “Even though I am from Michigan, this photo was actually taken when my grandpa was visiting cousins in Kentucky.”

The band’s name and 2018 EP title, Static, are written on the cover in pale pink and blue, the font reminiscent of the text on the Fleetwood Mac album Rumours. The group of five — who came together in 2017, seeking a creative release from their studies at the University of Louisville School of Music — recorded Static at DeadBird Studios on Crittenden Drive and released it last summer. (They put out their third EP, Paper View, last month.) Treganowan says the band is all about a “cool retro vibe,” which is what inspired keyboardist Will Lamkin to come up with the group’s name. “It was also the only band name (we were considering) that we could Google and not find another band with the same name,” she says.

