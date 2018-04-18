All Dogs are Invited to the 2nd Annual Paws With Purpose Walkathon



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This weekend, all dogs are invited to bring their two-legged friends out for a 2.5-mile walk through Joe Creason Park (1297 Trevillian Way). The second annual Paws With Purpose Walkathon will take place this Sunday beginning at 2 p.m., but come early to meet PWP’s newest puppies and dogs that have been training for their future of service. Teams of ten or more that attend the walk will be recognized on Paws With Purpose’s electronic Wall of Fame, and the team that raised the most funding will be presented with a special award at the Walkathon.

Founded in 2003, Paws With Purpose is a non-profit organization that provides highly skilled Assistance Dogs as partners to children and adults with physical disabilities or other special needs. These dogs provide comfort and companionship; help to break down social barriers and perform many tasks that help their partners lead more independent lives. To learn more about this organization, click here. All proceeds from the walk will go to support Paws With Purpose.

Tickets for the Walkathon are $25 for adults, $10 for students 7-17 years old and free for children under 6 years. All dogs must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available in advance through Louisville Tickets.