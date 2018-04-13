And We're Off: Photos from our Derby Issue Release Party

Last week, the city celebrated the release of Louisville Magazine's annual Derby issue. The release party, presented by Woodford Reserve and co-hosted by Bourbon Women, took place at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen and featured appearances by the #whiskeywizard Richard Darshwood and the Kentucky Derby Festival Pin Squad. Guests were able to enjoy the patio of Louisville's only rooftop bar, as the fickle weather finally cooperated. The party included specialty drinks from Woodford and complimentary appetizers, as well as giveaways featuring prizes like tickets to the Best of Louisville party, a membership to Bourbon Women, a two-night stay at Gaylord Opryland Resort and a one-year subscription to Louisville Magazine.

Thank you to everyone who came out, and to everyone who made this event possible!

Photos by Jolea Anderson