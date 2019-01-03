What does the owner of Wells Made Co. keep in her fridge?

Andrea Wells owns Wells Made Co., which makes organic nut and seed butters out of the Chef Space kitchen incubator in the Russell neighborhood and sells at locations throughout the city. She lives in Glenview Manor.



A local restaurant people would be surprised to know you’ve never tried?

“Jack Fry’s.”



The best place to eat after midnight in Louisville?

“The Hub.”



Where are you a regular?

“Time 4 Thai, pineapple curry.”



What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“Rioja short ribs at Mojito.”



What did you eat for breakfast today?

"Steel-cut oatmeal and a smoothie.”



What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“Onions.”



What dish do you make at home most often?

“Vegetarian chili.”



Go open your refrigerator. What’s the first thing you see?

“Cashew milk.”



What cures your hangover?

“Rest and lots of water. And the pho traditional flat-noodle soup at Heart & Soy.”



When do you know to cut yourself off?

“At two drinks.”



A home bar is incomplete without…?

“A strong blender that will crush ice for frozen drinks.”



A kitchen tool you couldn’t live without?

“Six-inch chef knife.”



If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Blueberries, because I just love them. I eat fresh or frozen in salads, smoothies. And on waffles.”



If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Spinach. Very versatile to use in hot dishes, smoothies and cold salads.”



