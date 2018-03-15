Art Supports Art at the "Let It Flow" Poetry Slam



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Saturday, Waterworks Dance Theater is giving all local poets the chance to step up on stage. At the “Let It Flow” Poetry Slam, poets will come together to recite and compete. This event will benefit the Waterworks Scholarship Fund, through which the theater supports aspiring dancers. All poets are welcome!

The “Let It Flow” Poetry Slam will take place Saturday, March 17 from 7-9 p.m. at the Waterworks Dance Theater (2808 Crums Lane). Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $20 for the VIP sponsorship. Get yours today through Louisville Tickets.

Fore more information on Waterworks Dance Theater, click here.