What It’s Like for Artists to Live at Bernheim

In 1980, Louisville sculptor Paul Fields became the first artist-in-residence at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. Since then, about 50 more have had the title, from photographers and painters to landscape and performance artists. This year, Bernheim received 155 applications from 25 states, 33 countries and six continents. This year’s recipients: a sculptor from Brooklyn and a biologist-visual artist from Boston (their time will briefly overlap in September), plus Rachel Singel, who’s the first to receive a new spot dedicated to a regional artist. The artists-in-residence sleep in cabins on the land and receive a stipend of up to $2,500, in exchange for a piece of art.

Singel, who teaches printmaking at U of L, arrived at Bernheim in late April and stayed about a month. In a lakeside studio, she created 8-by-10-inch pieces of paper from pre-processed fibers but also from the fibers of the invasive species Oriental bittersweet and tree-of-heaven, which she found while exploring the forest. The Bernheim exhibit of endangered Kentucky trees inspired her to depict alternatives to invasive species on the paper made from invasive species. “I’ll definitely be back to Bernheim,” Singel says, “just to walk the trails and be inspired.”



Singel's prints, depicting alternatives to invasive plant species on paper made from invasive species.

This originally appeared in the September 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine on page 86. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.

Photos by Mickie Winters, mickiewinters.com

