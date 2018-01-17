Avatar Brings a Circus Sideshow to Mercury: Photo Gallery

Louder Than Life alumi Avatar are no strangers to Louisville. This Swedish metal band brought their full display of melodic rock and showmanship to Mercury Ballroom. The opening acts included Montreal's The Brains, a psychobilly horror punk band, and a freak show of sorts featuring the Hellazapoppin Circus Sideshow. Not to be outdone by the flashy headliner, the sideshow featured half-man Short E. Dangerously, illusionist Dan Sperry and stuntman Ryan Stock, who performed the most gnarly tricks of the evening with a sword and massive drill bit, as well as swallowing and then biting a moving chainsaw. Nope, not kidding. See for yourself in the photos below.

All photos by Glenn Hirsch