Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Avatar Brings a Circus Sideshow to Mercury: Photo Gallery

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    Louder Than Life alumi Avatar are no strangers to Louisville. This Swedish metal band brought their full display of melodic rock and showmanship to Mercury Ballroom. The opening acts included Montreal's The Brains, a psychobilly horror punk band, and a freak show of sorts featuring the Hellazapoppin Circus Sideshow. Not to be outdone by the flashy headliner, the sideshow featured half-man Short E. Dangerously, illusionist Dan Sperry and stuntman Ryan Stock, who performed the most gnarly tricks of the evening with a sword and massive drill bit, as well as swallowing and then biting a moving chainsaw. Nope, not kidding. See for yourself in the photos below.

    All photos by Glenn Hirsch

    Slideshow: 

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Glenn Hirsch's picture

    About Glenn Hirsch

    The first "n" in Glenn is silent. Grew up near ORD then stops of DTW, ORD and 12 years around BWI, IAD and DCA until SDF in 2012. Love wildlife (have 2 young kids), international travel and chatting with interesting people. My photography passion led me to Louisville.com. www.ghirschphoto.com

    More from author:  

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories