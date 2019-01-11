A Celebration of Bacon, Bourbon and Beer to benefit Kosair Charities



Louisville Tickets Promotion

B3 Events is back at it again with another mouth watering event to benefit Kosair Charities. Their annual B3 Bash: A Celebration of Bacon, Bourbon & Beer kicks off next Saturday at the Oxmoor Country Club, where local chefs and brewers will offer up tastings of bourbon, beer and bacon.

With Bulleit and Four Roses cocktails in hand, you may find yourself dancing the night away to the sound of your favorite hits from the 70s and 80s, performed by Louisville's own Tony and The Tan Lines. Go belly up at the bacon bar, or try your luck at the silent auction while you sip on a glass of West Sixth beer. It's all in the name of charity!

B3 Bash will take place on Saturday, January 19 from 6-11 p.m. at The Regency at Oxmoor Country Club (9000 Limehouse Lane). Tickets are $80 and include all food and drink at the event. Proceeds benefit Kosair Charities.