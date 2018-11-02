B3 Events Unveils Newest Annual Addition: Sliders, Sips, & Suds



With events like the B3 Bash: Bourbon, Bacon & Beer and the Taco + Tequila Throwdown under their belt, B3 Events is quickly becoming a trusted name in Louisville. Now, they’re introducing the next in their event series: Sliders, Sips, & Suds.

It’s all in the name. At this event, guests will enjoy countless unique sliders from local chefs, paired with cocktails from Four Roses and Tito’s, beer from West Sixth and wine from Old 502. In addition, there will be music from bluegrass band Relic, DJ Carlos Morales and more live entertainment. Participating restaurants include the Block Gourmet Deli, Village Anchor, Against the Grain, Bourbon Raw, FlavaVille Food Truck and more! Sliders will be served from 6-8 p.m.

Sliders, Sips, & Suds will take place on Saturday, November 10 from 6-10 p.m. at The Regency at Oxmoor Country Club (9000 Limehouse Lane). Tickets are $50 and include all food and drink at the event. Proceeds benefit Kosair Charities.