Behind the Scenes with U2's Longtime Tour Director: A Preview of the Joshua Tree Tour

After wrapping up a show in Tampa Bay, 64 trucks carrying stage and crew made their way to Louisville, arriving yesterday afternoon. As a stop on their Joshua Tree Tour 2017, U2 will play a stadium concert for the first time in Louisville.

Longtime U2 Tour Director, Craig Evans, gave us a glimpse of what was to come. Touring with U2 since 1997, Evans described how this tour was conceived in just over four months, whereas tours normally are planned one to two years in advance. With their previous tour and studio recording, the timeline was shorter in order to make sure the shows coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Joshua Tree Tour. Evans told us how he had attended the original Joshua Tree Tour in Toronto back in 1987 and that it was the first time he heard their music. He'd attended after listening to his friends rave about a 'great new Irish band.' But don't worry, despite the short preparation time, the show is not wanting in wow factor - especially not with a 200 x 40 foot ultra high definition (​7.6k) video screen reaching across the stadium - as seen below.



Image: U2Tour.DE on Instagram

Though U2 has played indoor stadium tours over the years, they've always felt their shows were best in large outdoor stadiums, and so have returned outside for this international anniversary tour. Tickets are still available - and after seeing the sight lines at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, they just opened a few more seats. It's not too late to catch this "great Irish band" in the setting they're meant to be heard in.

All photos by Glenn Hirsch unless otherwise noted.

www.glennhirschphotography.com