Best of Louisville 2017 Finalists Announced

Thirty-two years ago, Louisville Magazine created the city’s first reader-voted awards to recognize the people and companies who make Louisville a great city. Now, the finalists for Best of Louisville 2017 have been announced! Check out a full list of the top three nominees in each category below, in alphabetical order. Here’s to the best of us!
And don't forget about the Best of Louisville Party on July 6th! Hosted by the Kentucky Center, we invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. Get tickets today using the promo code BOLEARLY through May 31st and save $15. With food and drink tastings, a cash bar and live music by the Louisville Crashers, this is one party you don't want to miss! In addition, all attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue.
BEST OF LOUISVILLE 2017 FINALISTS
(in alphabetical order)
NEW RESTAURANT
Brooklyn and The Butcher
Finn's Southern Kitchen
The Eagle
VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
Nam Nam
Pho Ba Luu
Vietnam Kitchen
JAPANESE RESTAURANT
hiko-A-mon
Sake Blue Japanese Bistro
Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
THAI RESTAURANT
Simply Thai
Thai Café
Time 4 Thai
CHINESE RESTAURANT
August Moon
Joy Luck
Oriental House
IRISH RESTAURANT
The Irish Rover
Molly Malone's
O'Shea's
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Come Back Inn
Vincenzo's
Volare
LATIN AMERICAN/MEXICAN RESTAURANT
El Mundo
Havana Rumba
Seviche
PIZZA RESTAURANT
Coal's Artisan Pizza
The Post
BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
BARBECUE RESTAURANT
Feast BBQ
Mark's Feed Store
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
STEAK RESTAURANT
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
Le Moo
Pat's Steakhouse
VEGAN RESTAURANT
Half-Peach Bakery & Café
Ramsi's Café on the World
Roots/Heart & Soy
HOTEL RESTAURANT
8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
Proof on Main
English Grill
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
Proof on Main
SOUTHERN INDIANA RESTAURANT
Brooklyn and The Butcher
Gospel Bird
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
ST. MATTHEWS RESTAURANT
Café Lou Lou
Havana Rumba
Simply Thai
CLIFTON/CRESCENT HILL RESTAURANT
Crescent Hill Craft House
The Silver Dollar
Varanese
GERMANTOWN RESTAURANT
Check's Café
Eiderdown
The Post
HIGHLANDS RESTAURANT
Jack Fry's
Ramsi's Café on the World
Seviche
SOUTH END RESTAURANT
Mike Linnig's
Rubbie's Southside Grill & Bar
Vietnam Kitchen
WEST END RESTAURANT
Indi's
Over the 9
The Table
OUTSIDE WATTERSON RESTAURANT
Corbett's
Louvino Douglass Hills
The Village Anchor
BUTCHER SHOP
Frank's Meat & Produce
Kingsley Meats & Catering
Red Hog
PLACE TO BUY FRESH FRUIT
Fresh Thyme
Lucky's Market
Paul's
BAKERY
Blue Dog Bakery & Café
Nord's Bakery
Plehn's Bakery
DOUGHNUTS
Hi-Five Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Nord's Bakery
BREWERY
Against the Grain
Mile Wide Beer Co.
Monnik Beer Co.
SMOOTHIES
Juice Bar
LIFEbar
Smoothie King
BOUTIQUE
Peace of the Earth
Revelry Boutique Gallery
The Prickly Pear
ANTIQUE/VINTAGE STORE
The Crazy Daisy Antique Mall
Joe Ley Antiques
Mellwood Antiques & Interiors
HAIR SALON
J. Estell Salon
Joseph's Salon & Spa
Z Salon & Spa
PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S HATS
Dee's
The Hat Girls
The Prickly Pear
BARBERSHOP
Derby City Chop Shop
Fritz's Salon & Spa for Men
Market Street Barbers
YOGA STUDIO
502 Power Yoga
Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
Betsy's Studios
MUSIC EQUIPMENT
Doo Wop Shop
Guitar Emporium
Mom's Music
TV ANCHOR-MALE
Doug Proffitt - WHAS 11
Scott Reynolds - WAVE 3
Sterling Riggs - WDRB 41
TV ANCHOR-FEMALE
Candyce Clifft - WDRB 41
Dawne Gee - WAVE 3
Shannon Cogan - WAVE 3
TV SPORTSCASTER
Eric Crawford - WDRB 41
Fred Cowgill - WLKY 32
Kent Taylor - WAVE 3
TV WEATHERCASTER
Jude Redfield - WDRB 41
Kevin Harned - WAVE 3
Marc Weinberg - WDRB 41
TV MORNING HOST
Candyce Clifft - WDRB 41
Lauren Jones - WAVE 3
Terry Meiners - WHAS 11
PRIVATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Louisville Collegiate School
Holy Trinity Parish School
Kentucky Country Day School
PUBLIC ELEMENTARY
Dunn Elementary
Lincoln Elementary
Norton Elementary
MUSEUM
The Frazier History Museum
Kentucky Science Center
Speed Art Museum
FUNERAL HOME
Highlands Funeral Home
Pearson Funeral Home
Ratterman Funeral Home
