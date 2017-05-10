Best of Louisville 2017 Finalists Announced

Thirty-two years ago, Louisville Magazine created the city’s first reader-voted awards to recognize the people and companies who make Louisville a great city. Now, the finalists for Best of Louisville 2017 have been announced! Check out a full list of the top three nominees in each category below, in alphabetical order. Here’s to the best of us!

And don't forget about the Best of Louisville Party on July 6th! Hosted by the Kentucky Center, we invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. Get tickets today using the promo code BOLEARLY through May 31st and save $15. With food and drink tastings, a cash bar and live music by the Louisville Crashers, this is one party you don't want to miss! In addition, all attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news by following Best of Louisville on Facebook.

BEST OF LOUISVILLE 2017 FINALISTS

(in alphabetical order)



NEW RESTAURANT

Brooklyn and The Butcher

Finn's Southern Kitchen

The Eagle

VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

Nam Nam

Pho Ba Luu

Vietnam Kitchen

JAPANESE RESTAURANT

hiko-A-mon

Sake Blue Japanese Bistro

Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi

THAI RESTAURANT

Simply Thai

Thai Café

Time 4 Thai

CHINESE RESTAURANT

August Moon

Joy Luck

Oriental House

IRISH RESTAURANT

The Irish Rover

Molly Malone's

O'Shea's

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Come Back Inn

Vincenzo's

Volare

LATIN AMERICAN/MEXICAN RESTAURANT

El Mundo

Havana Rumba

Seviche

PIZZA RESTAURANT

Coal's Artisan Pizza

The Post

BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse

BARBECUE RESTAURANT

Feast BBQ

Mark's Feed Store

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

STEAK RESTAURANT

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Le Moo

Pat's Steakhouse

VEGAN RESTAURANT

Half-Peach Bakery & Café

Ramsi's Café on the World

Roots/Heart & Soy

HOTEL RESTAURANT

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

Proof on Main

English Grill

DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT

Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Proof on Main

SOUTHERN INDIANA RESTAURANT

Brooklyn and The Butcher

Gospel Bird

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

ST. MATTHEWS RESTAURANT

Café Lou Lou

Havana Rumba

Simply Thai

CLIFTON/CRESCENT HILL RESTAURANT

Crescent Hill Craft House

The Silver Dollar

Varanese

GERMANTOWN RESTAURANT

Check's Café

Eiderdown

The Post

HIGHLANDS RESTAURANT

Jack Fry's

Ramsi's Café on the World

Seviche

SOUTH END RESTAURANT

Mike Linnig's

Rubbie's Southside Grill & Bar

Vietnam Kitchen

WEST END RESTAURANT

Indi's

Over the 9

The Table

OUTSIDE WATTERSON RESTAURANT

Corbett's

Louvino Douglass Hills

The Village Anchor

BUTCHER SHOP

Frank's Meat & Produce

Kingsley Meats & Catering

Red Hog

PLACE TO BUY FRESH FRUIT

Fresh Thyme

Lucky's Market

Paul's

BAKERY

Blue Dog Bakery & Café

Nord's Bakery

Plehn's Bakery

DOUGHNUTS

Hi-Five Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Nord's Bakery

BREWERY

Against the Grain

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Monnik Beer Co.

SMOOTHIES

Juice Bar

LIFEbar

Smoothie King

BOUTIQUE

Peace of the Earth

Revelry Boutique Gallery

The Prickly Pear

ANTIQUE/VINTAGE STORE

The Crazy Daisy Antique Mall

Joe Ley Antiques

Mellwood Antiques & Interiors

​

HAIR SALON

J. Estell Salon

Joseph's Salon & Spa

Z Salon & Spa

​

PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S HATS

Dee's

The Hat Girls

The Prickly Pear

BARBERSHOP

Derby City Chop Shop

Fritz's Salon & Spa for Men

Market Street Barbers

YOGA STUDIO

502 Power Yoga

Bend and Zen Hot Yoga

Betsy's Studios

MUSIC EQUIPMENT

Doo Wop Shop

Guitar Emporium

Mom's Music

TV ANCHOR-MALE

Doug Proffitt - WHAS 11

Scott Reynolds - WAVE 3

Sterling Riggs - WDRB 41

TV ANCHOR-FEMALE

Candyce Clifft - WDRB 41

Dawne Gee - WAVE 3

Shannon Cogan - WAVE 3

TV SPORTSCASTER

Eric Crawford - WDRB 41

Fred Cowgill - WLKY 32

Kent Taylor - WAVE 3

TV WEATHERCASTER

Jude Redfield - WDRB 41

Kevin Harned - WAVE 3

Marc Weinberg - WDRB 41

TV MORNING HOST

Candyce Clifft - WDRB 41

Lauren Jones - WAVE 3

Terry Meiners - WHAS 11

PRIVATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Louisville Collegiate School

Holy Trinity Parish School

Kentucky Country Day School

PUBLIC ELEMENTARY

Dunn Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Norton Elementary

MUSEUM

The Frazier History Museum

Kentucky Science Center

Speed Art Museum

FUNERAL HOME

Highlands Funeral Home

Pearson Funeral Home

Ratterman Funeral Home