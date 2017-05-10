Add Event My Events Log In

    Best of Louisville 2017 Finalists Announced

    News
    Thirty-two years ago, Louisville Magazine created the city’s first reader-voted awards to recognize the people and companies who make Louisville a great city. Now, the finalists for Best of Louisville 2017 have been announced! Check out a full list of the top three nominees in each category below, in alphabetical order. Here’s to the best of us!

    And don't forget about the Best of Louisville Party on July 6th! Hosted by the Kentucky Center, we invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. Get tickets today using the promo code BOLEARLY through May 31st and save $15. With food and drink tastings, a cash bar and live music by the Louisville Crashers, this is one party you don't want to miss! In addition, all attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue.

    BEST OF LOUISVILLE 2017 FINALISTS
    (in alphabetical order)
     

    NEW RESTAURANT

    Brooklyn and The Butcher

    Finn's Southern Kitchen

    The Eagle

     

    VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

    Nam Nam

    Pho Ba Luu

    Vietnam Kitchen

     

    JAPANESE RESTAURANT

    hiko-A-mon

    Sake Blue Japanese Bistro

    Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi

     

    THAI RESTAURANT

    Simply Thai

    Thai Café

    Time 4 Thai

     

    CHINESE RESTAURANT

    August Moon

    Joy Luck

    Oriental House

     

    IRISH RESTAURANT

    The Irish Rover

    Molly Malone's

    O'Shea's

     

    ITALIAN RESTAURANT

    Come Back Inn

    Vincenzo's

    Volare

     

    LATIN AMERICAN/MEXICAN RESTAURANT

    El Mundo

    Havana Rumba

    Seviche

     

    PIZZA RESTAURANT

    Coal's Artisan Pizza

    The Post

    BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse

     

    BARBECUE RESTAURANT

    Feast BBQ

    Mark's Feed Store

    Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

     

    STEAK RESTAURANT

    Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

    Le Moo

    Pat's Steakhouse

     

    VEGAN RESTAURANT

    Half-Peach Bakery & Café

    Ramsi's Café on the World

    Roots/Heart & Soy

     

    HOTEL RESTAURANT

    8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

    Proof on Main

    English Grill

     

    DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT

    Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar

    Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

    Proof on Main

     

    SOUTHERN INDIANA RESTAURANT

    Brooklyn and The Butcher

    Gospel Bird

    The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

     

    ST. MATTHEWS RESTAURANT

    Café Lou Lou

    Havana Rumba

    Simply Thai

     

    CLIFTON/CRESCENT HILL RESTAURANT

    Crescent Hill Craft House

    The Silver Dollar

    Varanese

     

    GERMANTOWN RESTAURANT

    Check's Café

    Eiderdown

    The Post

     

    HIGHLANDS RESTAURANT

    Jack Fry's

    Ramsi's Café on the World

    Seviche

     

    SOUTH END RESTAURANT

    Mike Linnig's

    Rubbie's Southside Grill & Bar

    Vietnam Kitchen

     

    WEST END RESTAURANT

    Indi's

    Over the 9

    The Table

     

    OUTSIDE WATTERSON RESTAURANT

    Corbett's

    Louvino Douglass Hills

    The Village Anchor

     

    BUTCHER SHOP

    Frank's Meat & Produce

    Kingsley Meats & Catering

    Red Hog

     

    PLACE TO BUY FRESH FRUIT

    Fresh Thyme

    Lucky's Market

    Paul's

     

    BAKERY

    Blue Dog Bakery  & Café

    Nord's Bakery

    Plehn's Bakery

     

    DOUGHNUTS

    Hi-Five Doughnuts

    Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

    Nord's Bakery

     

    BREWERY

    Against the Grain

    Mile Wide Beer Co.

    Monnik Beer Co.

     

    SMOOTHIES

    Juice Bar

    LIFEbar

    Smoothie King

     

    BOUTIQUE

    Peace of the Earth

    Revelry Boutique Gallery

    The Prickly Pear

     

    ANTIQUE/VINTAGE STORE

    The Crazy Daisy Antique Mall

    Joe Ley Antiques

    Mellwood Antiques & Interiors

    HAIR SALON

    J. Estell Salon

    Joseph's Salon & Spa

    Z Salon & Spa

    PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S HATS

    Dee's

    The Hat Girls

    The Prickly Pear

     

    BARBERSHOP

    Derby City Chop Shop

    Fritz's Salon & Spa for Men

    Market Street Barbers

     

    YOGA STUDIO

    502 Power Yoga

    Bend and Zen Hot Yoga

    Betsy's Studios

     

    MUSIC EQUIPMENT

    Doo Wop Shop

    Guitar Emporium

    Mom's Music

     

    TV ANCHOR-MALE

    Doug Proffitt - WHAS 11

    Scott Reynolds - WAVE 3

    Sterling Riggs - WDRB 41

     

    TV ANCHOR-FEMALE

    Candyce Clifft - WDRB 41

    Dawne Gee - WAVE 3

    Shannon Cogan - WAVE 3

     

    TV SPORTSCASTER

    Eric Crawford - WDRB 41

    Fred Cowgill - WLKY 32

    Kent Taylor - WAVE 3

     

    TV WEATHERCASTER

    Jude Redfield - WDRB 41

    Kevin Harned - WAVE 3

    Marc Weinberg - WDRB 41

     

    TV MORNING HOST

    Candyce Clifft - WDRB 41

    Lauren Jones - WAVE 3

    Terry Meiners - WHAS 11

     

    PRIVATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

    Louisville Collegiate School

    Holy Trinity Parish School

    Kentucky Country Day School

     

    PUBLIC ELEMENTARY

    Dunn Elementary

    Lincoln Elementary 

    Norton Elementary

     

    MUSEUM

    The Frazier History Museum

    Kentucky Science Center

    Speed Art Museum

     

    FUNERAL HOME

    Highlands Funeral Home

    Pearson Funeral Home

    Ratterman Funeral Home

