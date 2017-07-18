Best of Louisville 2017: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

On July 6th, the city's best came together at the Kentucky Center for the Best of Louisville 2017 Party, presented by Hilliard-Lyons. The Best of Louisville winners were honored at the awards ceremony, and then the party really began! Past and present BOL winners and finalists offered food samples, in addition to beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands. At 8:30 p.m., The Louisville Crashers took the stage, and were soon joined onstage by local newsmen and women - including Dawne Gee, who can really rock the cowbell!

For the full list of winners, click here.

Enjoy the gallery!

Photos by Ron Bath & Maria Jackson

Cover photo by Ron Bath