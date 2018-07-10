Best of Louisville 2018 Critic's Choices

This year, the public voted in 46 Best of Louisville categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Brewery, Best Nail Salon and more. But we had a few more Best of's to include. Read on for our Critic's Choices.

Best New Chef

Paco Garcia, Con Huevos

For Paco Garcia, “living the dream” used to mean

working 14-hour days.

Best Burlesque

Titty Tiki Tuesdays at the Limbo

“Whoever can say ‘Tito’s Titty Tiki Taco Tuesday’

three times fast wins a taco!”

Best Bar You Haven't Heard of (Yet)

Odeon

You’d better have the chops if you’re gonna sit

down at the piano.

Best Podcast

Five Things (Louisville Public Media)

“But the point is not to talk about your bling. The five

things are windows into a life.”

Best View of Downtown

Gravely Brewing Co.

Worth it. Especially when fireworks light up the night

sky after a Bats game.

Best Salsa

El Molcajete

I’ve been known to arrive before the doors open at 10 a.m.

Best Hour of Your Life

Field Trip Foster Program with

Louisville Metro Animal Services

Since the program started, Jackson says euthanasia rates

due to behavioral problems have dropped by half.

Best Sneaky Mom Trick

Pineapple-Kale Smoothie at Bean

All my two young children know is that the delightfully

bright-green drink is citrusy-sweet, cold and refreshing.

Best Fries

War Fries, Monnik Beer Co.

The chefs at Monnik must put a spell over each order.

Best Bike Trail

Pope Lick Park

Yellow wildflowers, rows of corn, rolls of hay,

an old tobacco barn...

Best Place to Learn a New Skill

Metro Arts Center

My husband and I carved wax and spun melted

sterling silver in a centrifuge to create our wedding rings.

