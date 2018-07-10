Best of Louisville 2018 Critic's Choices

Add Event My Events Log In

    This year, the public voted in 46 Best of Louisville categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Brewery, Best Nail Salon and more. But we had a few more Best of's to include. Read on for our Critic's Choices.

     

       Best New Chef

       Paco Garcia, Con Huevos
       _____________________________
       For Paco Garcia, “living the dream” used to mean
       working 14-hour days.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Burlesque

       Titty Tiki Tuesdays at the Limbo
       _____________________________
       “Whoever can say ‘Tito’s Titty Tiki Taco Tuesday’
        three times fast wins a taco!”
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Bar You Haven't Heard of (Yet)

       Odeon
       _____________________________
       You’d better have the chops if you’re gonna sit
       down at the piano.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Podcast

       Five Things (Louisville Public Media)
       _____________________________
       “But the point is not to talk about your bling. The five
       things are windows into a life.”
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best View of Downtown

       Gravely Brewing Co.
       _____________________________
       Worth it. Especially when fireworks light up the night
       sky after a Bats game.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Salsa

       El Molcajete
       _____________________________
       I’ve been known to arrive before the doors open at 10 a.m.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Hour of Your Life

       Field Trip Foster Program with
       Louisville Metro Animal Services
       _____________________________
       Since the program started, Jackson says euthanasia rates
       due to behavioral problems have dropped by half.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

       Best Sneaky Mom Trick

       Pineapple-Kale Smoothie at Bean
       _____________________________
       All my two young children know is that the delightfully
       bright-green drink is citrusy-sweet, cold and refreshing.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Fries

       War Fries, Monnik Beer Co.
       _____________________________
       The chefs at Monnik must put a spell over each order.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Bike Trail

       Pope Lick Park
       _____________________________
       Yellow wildflowers, rows of corn, rolls of hay,
       an old tobacco barn...
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

     

     

     

       Best Place to Learn a New Skill

       Metro Arts Center
       _____________________________
       My husband and I carved wax and spun melted
       sterling silver in a centrifuge to create our wedding rings.
       _____________________________
       Read More

     

