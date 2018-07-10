Best of Louisville 2018 Critic's Choices

This year, the public voted in 46 Best of Louisville categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Brewery, Best Nail Salon and more. But we had a few more Best of's to include. Read on for our Critic's Choices.
Paco Garcia, Con Huevos
_____________________________
For Paco Garcia, “living the dream” used to mean
working 14-hour days.
_____________________________
Read More
Titty Tiki Tuesdays at the Limbo
_____________________________
“Whoever can say ‘Tito’s Titty Tiki Taco Tuesday’
three times fast wins a taco!”
_____________________________
Read More
Best Bar You Haven't Heard of (Yet)
Odeon
_____________________________
You’d better have the chops if you’re gonna sit
down at the piano.
_____________________________
Read More
Five Things (Louisville Public Media)
_____________________________
“But the point is not to talk about your bling. The five
things are windows into a life.”
_____________________________
Read More
Gravely Brewing Co.
_____________________________
Worth it. Especially when fireworks light up the night
sky after a Bats game.
_____________________________
Read More
El Molcajete
_____________________________
I’ve been known to arrive before the doors open at 10 a.m.
_____________________________
Read More
Field Trip Foster Program with
Louisville Metro Animal Services
_____________________________
Since the program started, Jackson says euthanasia rates
due to behavioral problems have dropped by half.
_____________________________
Read More
Pineapple-Kale Smoothie at Bean
_____________________________
All my two young children know is that the delightfully
bright-green drink is citrusy-sweet, cold and refreshing.
_____________________________
Read More
War Fries, Monnik Beer Co.
_____________________________
The chefs at Monnik must put a spell over each order.
_____________________________
Read More
Pope Lick Park
_____________________________
Yellow wildflowers, rows of corn, rolls of hay,
an old tobacco barn...
_____________________________
Read More
Best Place to Learn a New Skill
Metro Arts Center
_____________________________
My husband and I carved wax and spun melted
sterling silver in a centrifuge to create our wedding rings.
_____________________________
Read More