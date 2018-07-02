Winners Announced for Best of Louisville 2018

Derby City has spoken! See the winners and finalists of the 2018 Best of Louisville Readers' Choice Awards below, and get your tickets to the Best of Louisville party here. Guests will receive a complimentary copy of the Best of Louisville issue and enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners and finalists, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Oh, and the Louisville Crashers are back by popular demand to provide live music. See you there.
NEW RESTAURANT
1. Lupo
2. Highway 31 Diner & Dive
3. Chik’n & Mi
FRENCH RESTAURANT
1. Brasserie Provence
2. Le Relais
3. La Chasse
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1. Volare
2. Come Back Inn
3. Vincenzo's
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. Taco Luchador
CHINESE RESTAURANT
1. August Moon
2. Oriental House
3. Joy Luck
IRISH RESTAURANT
1. Irish Rover
2. Molly Malone's
3. O'Shea's
INDIAN RESTAURANT
1. Shalimar
2. Dakshin
3. Kashmir
THAI RESTAURANT
1. Simply Thai
2. Time 4 Thai
3. Thai Noodles
JAPANESE RESTAURANT
1. Sapporo
2. Sakura Blue
3. Sake Blue
VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Nam Nam
3. Pho Ba Luu
MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
1. Shiraz
2. Grape Leaf
3. Safier
BARBECUE RESTAURANT
1. Feast
2. Mark's Feed Store
3. Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT
1. Joella's
2. Royals
3. The Eagle
FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
1. Mark's Feed Store
2. Texas Roadhouse
3. Rubbies
FOOD TRUCK
1. FlavaVille
2. Traveling Kitchen
3. La Chandeleur
PIZZA
1. Impellizzeri's
2. The Post
3. Coals
HAMBURGER
1. Mussel & Burger Bar
2. Grind
3. WW. Cousins
BRUNCH
1. Wild Eggs
2. Le Moo
3. Bristol
OUTDOOR PATIO
1. Captain's Quarters
2. River House
3. The Café
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
1. Jeff Ruby's
2. Doc Crow's
3. Vincenzo's
SOUTH END RESTAURANT
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Rubbie's
3. Mike Linnig's
WEST END RESTAURANT
1. The Table
2. Big Momma's
3. Indi's
EAST END RESTAURANT
1. The Village Anchor
2. Havana Rumba
3. Mojito
NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT
1. The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
2. Brooklyn and the Butcher
3. Mesa
JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT
1. Red Yeti
2. Portage House
3. Parlour
OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT
1. Gustavo's
2. Red Pepper Deli
3. Keepers Seafood
BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT
1. Cattleman's Roadhouse
2. Lights On/Off/Out Bar & Grill
3. Hillview Diner
SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT
1. Claudia Sanders
2. Science Hill Inn
3. Bell House
KENTUCKY BOURBON
1. Woodford Reserve
2. Maker's Mark
3. Four Roses
LOUISVILLE BREWERY
1. Against the Grain
2. Gravely
3. Mile Wide
NAIL SALON
1. CND Nails
2. Nail Box (tied)
2. Pretty Nails (tied)
TREE/PLANT NURSERY
1. Frank Otte
2. Wallitsch
3. The Plant Kingdom
VETERINARY PRACTICE
1. Doerr Animal Clinic
2. Shively Animal Clinic
3. St. Matthews Animal Clinic
GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)
1. Trader Joe's
2. Whole Foods
3. Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews
PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE
1. Z Salon & Spa
2. Massage Envy
3. Apex Massage
PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES
1. Macy's
2. Von Maur
3. Dillard's
PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES
1. Dillard's
2. Him Gentleman's Boutique (tied)
2. Rodes (tied)
TV ANCHOR — MALE
1. Scott Reynolds, WAVE
2. John Boel, WAVE
3. Sterling Riggs, WDRB
TV ANCHOR — FEMALE
1. Dawne Gee, WAVE
2. Candyce Clifft, WDRB
3. Lauren Jones, WAVE
TV SPORTSCASTER
1. Fred Cowgill, WLKY
2. Kent Taylor, WAVE
3. Eric Crawford, WDRB
TV WEATHERCASTER
1. Kevin Harned, WAVE
2. Marc Weinberg, WDRB
3. Jude Redfield, WDRB
TV MORNING HOST
1. Candyce Clifft, WDRB
2. Lauren Jones, WAVE
3. Rachel Platt, WHAS
RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW
1. Ben Davis and Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX
2. Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic, 97.5 WAMZ (tied) (Calhoun is now at WMZQ in D.C.)
2. Laura Hardy, 107.7 WSFR (tied)
RADIO CALL-IN SHOW
1. Kentucky Sports Radio/Matt Jones, 1080 WKJK
2. Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS
3. Ramsey and Rutherford, 790 WKRD
FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT
1. Taste of Louisville
2. Tailspin Ale Fest
3. Taste of Derby
LIVE MUSIC VENUE
1. Louisville Palace
2. Headliners Music Hall
3. Mercury Ballroom