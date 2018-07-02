Winners Announced for Best of Louisville 2018

Add Event My Events Log In

    Derby City has spoken! See the winners and finalists of the 2018 Best of Louisville Readers' Choice Awards below, and get your tickets to the Best of Louisville party here. Guests will receive a complimentary copy of the Best of Louisville issue and enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners and finalists, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Oh, and the Louisville Crashers are back by popular demand to provide live music. See you there.

     

    NEW RESTAURANT
    1. Lupo
    2. Highway 31 Diner & Dive 
    3. Chik’n & Mi

     

    FRENCH RESTAURANT
    1. Brasserie Provence
    2. Le Relais
    3. La Chasse

     

    ITALIAN RESTAURANT
    1. Volare 
    2. Come Back Inn
    3. Vincenzo's

    MEXICAN RESTAURANT
    1. El Mundo
    2. El Nopal
    3. Taco Luchador

    CHINESE RESTAURANT
    1. August Moon 
    2. Oriental House
    3. Joy Luck

     

    IRISH RESTAURANT
    1. Irish Rover
    2. Molly Malone's 
    3. O'Shea's

    INDIAN RESTAURANT
    1. Shalimar
    ​2. Dakshin
    3. Kashmir

     

    THAI RESTAURANT
    1. Simply Thai
    2. Time 4 Thai
    3. Thai Noodles

     

    JAPANESE RESTAURANT
    1. Sapporo
    2. Sakura Blue
    3. Sake Blue

     

    VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
    1. Vietnam Kitchen 
    2. Nam Nam
    3. Pho Ba Luu

    MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
    1. Shiraz
    2. Grape Leaf
    3. Safier 

     

    BARBECUE RESTAURANT
    1. Feast 
    2. Mark's Feed Store 
    3. Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

     

    FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT
    1. Joella's​
    2. Royals
    3. The Eagle

     

    FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
    1. Mark's Feed Store 
    2. Texas Roadhouse
    3. Rubbies

    FOOD TRUCK
    1. FlavaVille
    ​2. Traveling Kitchen
    3. La Chandeleur

     

    PIZZA
    1. Impellizzeri's
    ​2. The Post
    3. Coals

     

    HAMBURGER
    1. Mussel & Burger Bar
    2. Grind
    3. WW. Cousins

     

    BRUNCH
    1. Wild Eggs
    2. Le Moo
    3. Bristol 

     

    OUTDOOR PATIO
    1. Captain's Quarters 
    2. River House
    3. The Café

     

    DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
    1. Jeff Ruby's
    2. Doc Crow's 
    3. Vincenzo's

    SOUTH END RESTAURANT
    1. Vietnam Kitchen
    2. Rubbie's
    3. Mike Linnig's

     

    WEST END RESTAURANT
    1. The Table
    2. Big Momma's
    3. Indi's

     

    EAST END RESTAURANT
    1. The Village Anchor
    2. Havana Rumba
    3. Mojito 

     

    NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT
    1. The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
    2. Brooklyn and the Butcher
    3. Mesa

     

    JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT
    1. Red Yeti
    2. Portage House
    3. Parlour

     

    OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT
    1. Gustavo's 
    2. Red Pepper Deli
    3. Keepers Seafood

     

    BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT
    1. Cattleman's Roadhouse
    2. Lights On/Off/Out Bar & Grill
    3. Hillview Diner

     

    SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT
    1. Claudia Sanders 
    2. Science Hill Inn
    3. Bell House

     

    KENTUCKY BOURBON
    1. Woodford Reserve
    2. Maker's Mark
    3. Four Roses

     

    LOUISVILLE BREWERY
    1. Against the Grain 
    2. Gravely 
    3. Mile Wide

     

    NAIL SALON
    1. CND Nails
    2. Nail Box (tied)
    2. Pretty Nails (tied)

     

    TREE/PLANT NURSERY
    1. Frank Otte
    2. Wallitsch
    3. The Plant Kingdom

     

    VETERINARY PRACTICE
    1. Doerr Animal Clinic
    2. Shively Animal Clinic
    3. St. Matthews Animal Clinic

     

    GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)
    1. Trader Joe's
    2. Whole Foods
    3. Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews

     

    PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE
    1. Z Salon & Spa
    2. Massage Envy
    3. Apex Massage

     

    PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES
    1. Macy's
    2. Von Maur
    ​3. Dillard's

     

    PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES
    1. Dillard's
    2. Him Gentleman's Boutique (tied)
    2. Rodes (tied)

     

    TV ANCHOR — MALE
    1. Scott Reynolds, WAVE 
    2. John Boel, WAVE
    3. Sterling Riggs, WDRB

     

    TV ANCHOR — FEMALE
    1. Dawne Gee, WAVE
    2. Candyce Clifft, WDRB  
    3. Lauren Jones, WAVE

     

    TV SPORTSCASTER
    1. Fred Cowgill, WLKY 
    2. Kent Taylor, WAVE
    3. Eric Crawford, WDRB

      

    TV WEATHERCASTER​
    1. Kevin Harned, WAVE 
    2. Marc Weinberg, WDRB
    3. Jude Redfield, WDRB

      

    TV MORNING HOST
    1. Candyce Clifft, WDRB 
    2. Lauren Jones, WAVE 
    3. Rachel Platt, WHAS

     

    RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW
    1. Ben Davis and Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX 
    2. Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic, 97.5 WAMZ (tied) (Calhoun is now at WMZQ in D.C.) 
    2. Laura Hardy, 107.7 WSFR (tied)

     

    RADIO CALL-IN SHOW
    1. Kentucky Sports Radio/Matt Jones, 1080 WKJK
    2. Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS
    3. Ramsey and Rutherford, 790 WKRD

     

    FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT
    1. Taste of Louisville
    2. Tailspin Ale Fest
    3. Taste of Derby 

     

    LIVE MUSIC VENUE
    1. Louisville Palace
    2. Headliners Music Hall
    3. Mercury Ballroom

