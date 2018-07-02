Winners Announced for Best of Louisville 2018

Derby City has spoken! See the winners and finalists of the 2018 Best of Louisville Readers' Choice Awards below, and get your tickets to the Best of Louisville party here. Guests will receive a complimentary copy of the Best of Louisville issue and enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners and finalists, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Oh, and the Louisville Crashers are back by popular demand to provide live music. See you there.

NEW RESTAURANT

1. Lupo

2. Highway 31 Diner & Dive

3. Chik’n & Mi

FRENCH RESTAURANT

1. Brasserie Provence

2. Le Relais

3. La Chasse

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1. Volare

2. Come Back Inn

3. Vincenzo's

​

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1. El Mundo

2. El Nopal

3. Taco Luchador

​

CHINESE RESTAURANT

1. August Moon

2. Oriental House

3. Joy Luck

IRISH RESTAURANT

1. Irish Rover

2. Molly Malone's

3. O'Shea's

​

INDIAN RESTAURANT

1. Shalimar

​2. Dakshin

3. Kashmir

THAI RESTAURANT

1. Simply Thai

2. Time 4 Thai

3. Thai Noodles

JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1. Sapporo

2. Sakura Blue

3. Sake Blue





VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. Nam Nam

3. Pho Ba Luu

​

MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT

1. Shiraz

2. Grape Leaf

3. Safier

BARBECUE RESTAURANT

1. Feast

2. Mark's Feed Store

3. Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT

1. Joella's​

2. Royals

3. The Eagle

FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

1. Mark's Feed Store

2. Texas Roadhouse

3. Rubbies

​

FOOD TRUCK

1. FlavaVille

​2. Traveling Kitchen

3. La Chandeleur

PIZZA

1. Impellizzeri's

​2. The Post

3. Coals

HAMBURGER

1. Mussel & Burger Bar

2. Grind

3. WW. Cousins

BRUNCH

1. Wild Eggs

2. Le Moo

3. Bristol

OUTDOOR PATIO

1. Captain's Quarters

2. River House

3. The Café

DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT

1. Jeff Ruby's

2. Doc Crow's

3. Vincenzo's

​

SOUTH END RESTAURANT

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. Rubbie's

3. Mike Linnig's

WEST END RESTAURANT

1. The Table

2. Big Momma's

3. Indi's

EAST END RESTAURANT

1. The Village Anchor

2. Havana Rumba

3. Mojito

NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT

1. The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

2. Brooklyn and the Butcher

3. Mesa

JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT

1. Red Yeti

2. Portage House

3. Parlour

OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT

1. Gustavo's

2. Red Pepper Deli

3. Keepers Seafood

BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT

1. Cattleman's Roadhouse

2. Lights On/Off/Out Bar & Grill

3. Hillview Diner

SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT

1. Claudia Sanders

2. Science Hill Inn

3. Bell House

KENTUCKY BOURBON

1. Woodford Reserve

2. Maker's Mark

3. Four Roses

LOUISVILLE BREWERY

1. Against the Grain

2. Gravely

3. Mile Wide

NAIL SALON

1. CND Nails

2. Nail Box (tied)

2. Pretty Nails (tied)

TREE/PLANT NURSERY

1. Frank Otte

2. Wallitsch

3. The Plant Kingdom

VETERINARY PRACTICE

1. Doerr Animal Clinic

2. Shively Animal Clinic

3. St. Matthews Animal Clinic

GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)

1. Trader Joe's

2. Whole Foods

3. Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews

PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE

1. Z Salon & Spa

2. Massage Envy

3. Apex Massage

PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES

1. Macy's

2. Von Maur

​3. Dillard's

PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES

1. Dillard's

2. Him Gentleman's Boutique (tied)

2. Rodes (tied)

TV ANCHOR — MALE

1. Scott Reynolds, WAVE

2. John Boel, WAVE

3. Sterling Riggs, WDRB

TV ANCHOR — FEMALE

1. Dawne Gee, WAVE

2. Candyce Clifft, WDRB

3. Lauren Jones, WAVE

TV SPORTSCASTER

1. Fred Cowgill, WLKY

2. Kent Taylor, WAVE

3. Eric Crawford, WDRB

TV WEATHERCASTER​

1. Kevin Harned, WAVE

2. Marc Weinberg, WDRB

3. Jude Redfield, WDRB

TV MORNING HOST

1. Candyce Clifft, WDRB

2. Lauren Jones, WAVE

3. Rachel Platt, WHAS

RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW

1. Ben Davis and Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX

2. Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic, 97.5 WAMZ (tied) (Calhoun is now at WMZQ in D.C.)

2. Laura Hardy, 107.7 WSFR (tied)

RADIO CALL-IN SHOW

1. Kentucky Sports Radio/Matt Jones, 1080 WKJK

​2. Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS

3. Ramsey and Rutherford, 790 WKRD

FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT

1. Taste of Louisville

2. Tailspin Ale Fest

3. Taste of Derby

LIVE MUSIC VENUE

1. Louisville Palace

2. Headliners Music Hall

3. Mercury Ballroom