Here in Louisville, we prefer our bourbon neat, so the city took a rain check (pun intended) on day two of Bourbon and Beyond. But festival-goers turned out on Saturday despite the rain and were rewarded with stellar performances by Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, David Byrne and more. Check out the gallery below, and pour one out for the lost Sunday concerts.

All photos by Glenn Hirsch

glennhirschphotography.com