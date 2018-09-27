Second Chances Wildlife Center Presents Bourbon & Bats — Literally



Second Chances Wildlife Center's popular Bourbon & Bats event returns on October 12. Guests can enjoy a bourbon and beer tasting, buffet-style dinner, cash bar and silent and live auctions. This year's special musical performer is Kentucky native composer and cellist Ben Sollee. And don't miss the guests of honor — Second Chances' bats!

Second Chances is a grassroots non-profit that rescues injured, displaced and orphaned native wildlife mammals in the Greater Louisville area. Their animal care team cares for these animals while they are being rehabilitated for safe release back into the wild. Their educational programs are taught by volunteer teachers and are accompanied by special education animal ambassadors.

Bourbon & Bats will take place on Friday, October 12 from 7-11 p.m. at Wildwood Country Club (5000 Bardstown Road). Tickets are $75 each. Must be 21+ to attend. This event sold out last year, so don't wait to get tickets!