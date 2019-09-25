Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Bourbon & Beyond's Triumphant Return: Photo Gallery

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    After last year's festival came to an early end thanks to some late summer showers, promoter Danny Wimmer Presents didn't give up. Instead they pushed on, bringing back both Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life (which had all three dates canceled in 2018), and adding a third festival. Held at the brand new Highland Festival Grounds near the Expo Center, this year's Bourbon & Beyond was a rousing success. Check out the photos below.

    Photos by John Miller and Mickie Winters

    Slideshow: 

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Most Read Stories