Bourbon Flowed and Barrels Emptied to Celebrate Coopers' Craft: Photo Gallery

Last night, the bourbon was flowing as the city turned out and raised a glass to honor the one year anniversary of the Coopers' Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Brown-Forman's first new bourbon release in 20 years. Because if there's one thing Louisville loves to do, it's celebrate bourbon.

The funky beats of local band Jameron reverberated through OUTERspace's open-air courtyard, keeping the mood elevated as guests sipped their Coopers' cocktails and nibbled on hors d'oeuvres courtesy of Rye. Back inside, guests watched the demonstration of a barrel raising and created their own art from freshly-emptied bourbon barrels with Art from Ashes.

Check out the photos below for proof that we know how to throw a party. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!

Photos by Jolea Anderson