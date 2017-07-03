Bourbon Flowed and Barrels Emptied to Celebrate Coopers' Craft: Photo Gallery

Add Event My Events Log In

    Last night, the bourbon was flowing as the city turned out and raised a glass to honor the one year anniversary of the Coopers' Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Brown-Forman's first new bourbon release in 20 years. Because if there's one thing Louisville loves to do, it's celebrate bourbon.

    The funky beats of local band Jameron reverberated through OUTERspace's open-air courtyard, keeping the mood elevated as guests sipped their Coopers' cocktails and nibbled on hors d'oeuvres courtesy of Rye. Back inside, guests watched the demonstration of a barrel raising and created their own art from freshly-emptied bourbon barrels with Art from Ashes.

    Check out the photos below for proof that we know how to throw a party. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!

    Photos by Jolea Anderson

