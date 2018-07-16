From Bourbon to Burlesque: Best of Louisville 2018 Photo Gallery

We might be a little biased, but we throw the best parties. Our annual Best of Louisville party took place on Thursday, July 12 at our new venue for this year, the C2 Event Venue. Over 800 attended the celebration, enjoying food and drink samples from past and present Best of Louisville award winners and finalists, as well as from other local favorites. This year featured a special mini-performance by burlesque dancer Ethel Loveless, of the Limbo's Critic's Choice award-winning Titty Tiki Tuesdays. And back again, the Louisville Crashers got the crowd dancing and singing along with their popular party tunes. Check out our photos from the night below!

All photos by Lauren Alexandra Photography.