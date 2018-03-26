Add Event My Events Log In

    Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior Tour: Photo Gallery

    Music
    Last week, Brad Paisley rolled into town for his Weekend Warrior Tour, bringing along guest artists Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. The country music superstar rocked the stage at the KFC Yum! Center, giving Louisville the Friday night they needed. But music wasn't all that brought Paisley to the 'Ville. If you follow him on social media, you'll have seen that he made a stop at the Angel's Envy distillery on Saturday, showing everyone the right way to "after-party." Check it out here.
     

    John J Miller Photography
    www.johnjmillerphotography.com

    I am a Louisville based photographer who specializes in concert and event photography. You can check out more of my work at www.johnjmillerphotography.com or contact me via email: Miller.John@Yahoo.com

