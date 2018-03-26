Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior Tour: Photo Gallery

Last week, Brad Paisley rolled into town for his Weekend Warrior Tour, bringing along guest artists Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. The country music superstar rocked the stage at the KFC Yum! Center, giving Louisville the Friday night they needed. But music wasn't all that brought Paisley to the 'Ville. If you follow him on social media, you'll have seen that he made a stop at the Angel's Envy distillery on Saturday, showing everyone the right way to "after-party." Check it out here.



Photography by:

John J Miller Photography

www.johnjmillerphotography.com