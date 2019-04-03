Brasserie Provence Hosts Unique Dinner and Wine Series



Brasserie Provence (150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.) is hosting a series of dinners and wine tasting events to provide guests with a one of a kind dining experience. Chef Guy Genoud has always been passionate about food, wine and serving people. He opened Brasserie Provence six years ago with a vision to create a restaurant serving authentic southern French cuisine, built from his traditional family recipes. Throughout the year, the restaurant provides several exclusive dinner and wine pairing experiences, with a focus on a specific region. These wine dinners allow chefs to go outside of the box to create a truly unique dining experience. The restaurant partners with Westport Whiskey and Wine for these dinners, and customers can purchase the featured wine at a discounted price at the end of the evening.

Below is a list of upcoming themed dinners:

April 10 — Châteauneuf-du-Pape five-course wine dinner (read more)

June 20 — Annual Rosé Dinner

July 14​ — Special celebration of Bastille Day

December 5​ — Annual Champagne Dinner

Tickets for the upcoming Châteauneuf-du-Pape dinner are available now at the link below. More information still to come on the following dinners.