Break out Your Boots for Blackacre's Barn Bash



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Get your boots out of the closet and get over to the Blackacre Barn Bash, a boot-scootin' country music concert! Blackacre Conservancy will host this family-friendly concert on their 300-acre state nature preserve, rain or shine. Attendees will enjoy good ol' country music from opener Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters and featured artist John King. There will be drinks and food available for purchase from local vendors Soldier's BBQ and Red Top Gourmet Hot Dogs. Bring blankets, chairs, friends and family! Gates open at 6 p.m.

The Blackacre Barn Bash is this Saturday, June 23, from 6-9 p.m. at the Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead (3200 Tucker Station Road). Tickets include parking and are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Get yours in advance through Louisville Tickets. Proceeds go towards sustaining important preservation, education and other programming at Blackacre. Learn more.