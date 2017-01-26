Breaking Loose with Breaking Benjamin: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

Pennsylvania's Breaking Benjamin made a welcome return to Louisville after two 2016 appearances at both the Mercury Ballroom and the Louder Than Life Festival. Like their last Ballroom visit, it was again sold out. However, unlike the acoustic tour, they flicked the electricity back on, cranking the sound back up to 11. Lead singer Benjamin Burnley stated his voice was a little rough, but he invited the crowd to sing along to help power through it - though it was clear he didn't have to ask, as the crowd had already started belting out choruses from the very first song over the melodic, guitar-driven hard rock that Breaking Benjamin delivers.

Fellow Louder than Life Festival alumni and Detroit-based Wilson opened the evening with a high-energy set. It was clear that many in the crowd made sure they arrived early as they were Wilson fans too. Don't be surprised to see them back in Louisville again soon.

Check out the photos in the gallery!

Photos by Glenn Hirsch

glennhirschphotography.com