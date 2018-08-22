Brownsboro Alliance Celebrates Community at Annual Fundraiser



Support the Brownsboro Alliance Trail Association (BATA) at their annual fundraiser, Under the August Moon. This year, the event will also act as a celebration of the life of Ned Bonnie, who passed away in March. Bonnie was a founding visionary, conservationist and landowner for the BATA Trails and Oldham County. Through their fundraisers, BATA seeks to further their mission of renewing and reconnecting the economy, environment and people of Brownsboro. The evening will feature supper from Louisville’s Common Table, cocktails, music by Barb & Eddie and a silent auction.

Under the August Moon will take place this Saturday, August 25 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The event will be hosted at the home of Henry and Missy Camp, located at 8888 Hwy. 329, across from Foxhollow Farm. General admission is $85, and a sponsorship is $1,500. A sponsorship includes eight event tickets plus a BATA hiking membership for each ticket holder).