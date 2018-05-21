Butchertown's Newest Venue Opens Doors for Its First Concert



Louisville Tickets Promotion

If you've been to Butchertown's newest speakeasy-style bar, Odeon, you may have heard whispers of things yet to come. Now, Odeon will fulfill its promises of live music with an event benefiting Kentuckians for the Commonwealth's Action for Democracy program. This Sunday evening, enjoy a live performance from three local artists, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore and Mark Charles Heidinger.

Ben Sollee is a Kentucky-native cellist whose music is described by the New York Times as "meticulous, fluent arrangements [that] continually morphed from one thing to another." Daniel Martin Moore has been known to rub elbows with local greats like Jim James and Joan Shelley, and with five albums under his belt and another in the works, no one can doubt his talent. Mark Charles Heidinger is the force behind Vandaveer, a folksy, Americana-esque band that has collaborated with Ringo Starr — yes, of the Beatles.

This live music event will be held this Sunday, May 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m.; 21+ only. Tickets are $20 in advance through Louisville Tickets.

Proceeds benefit Kentuckians for the Commonwealth’s Action for Democracy program, a year-round approach to building grassroots power to win on election day; increase civic engagement; build a healthy democracy; and pass progressive local, state and federal legislation. Learn more here.