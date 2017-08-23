Celebrate Craft and Community at Craft Common Louisville



Louisville Tickets Promotion

In a city as passionate about food and drink as Louisville, care and craft are at the heart of every plate and glass, helping to create a sense of community. This is the concept behind the Craft Common dinner series, created by Ina Marcella Events. At the dinners, local food and hand-crafted cocktails are carefully curated to delight guests and inspire a connection with the community. The latest installment of Craft Common will connect this love of community with the Pairing and Sharing Initiative at Woodford Reserve.

Renowned Louisville chef Dallas McGarity of The Fat Lamb and Woodford Reserve Whiskey Ambassador Cat Platz have worked together to curate an evening you'll never forget. Look forward to a seasonally inspired, family-style meal paired with artful beverages, set in the brand new 3rd Turn Brewery Beer Garden (6300 Old LaGrange Road).

The third installment of Craft Common will take place next Wednesday, August 30th, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 and available through Louisville Tickets. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Slow Food Bluegrass, which seeks to ensure that all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet.

Your friends at Woodford Reserve remind you to please drink responsibly.