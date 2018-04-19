Celebrate a Worthy Cause at the Jill's Wish Derby Party



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next Saturday, grab your friends and head to Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille (5700 Captain’s Quarters Road) for the third annual Jill’s Wish Foundation Derby Party. Each year, this party celebrates the life of Jill Conley, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in her early 30s and subsequently dedicated herself to raising awareness and aid for those diagnosed. Though Jill passed away from the disease in 2016, her life and legacy continue to be celebrated by the organization she and her husband founded. The Jill’s Wish Derby Party will raise funds to provide much-needed financial assistance to women battling breast cancer. At the party, there will be live music from Louisville’s own Linkin’ Bridge (finalists on America’s Got Talent) and other local artists. Guests will also enjoy a wide spread of food and drinks, including specialty Ballotin Chocolate Mint “Jilleps,” all with a scenic view of the Ohio River. Come dressed in your Derby best!

The Jill’s Wish Derby Party will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $75 in advance and available now through Louisville Tickets. The price will rise to $100 at 6 p.m. on the day of the event.