Celebrate Louisville Native and Jazz Legend Lionel Hampton at Tribute Showcase



Louisville Tickets Promotion

In partnership with Dick Sisto, Ken Clay and Owsley Brown III, the Lincoln Foundation is excited to present the second annual Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase. The event continues a 22-year tradition of Lincoln Foundation jazz concert fundraisers. Next Friday's concert pays tribute to Hampton, a Louisville native, American jazz vibraphonist, innovator, actor, showman and entertainer. The tribute will include featured artists Dick Sisto, vibraphonist, artistic, and music director; Robert McCarther, legendary Detroit vocalist; Walter Smith III, blue note saxophonist; Kamau Kenyatta, piano, Grammy winner; Jeremy Allen, double bass, IU Professor; and Art Gore, drums, CCM Professor.

The evening will begin with a brief recognition program and presentation of the prestigious Spirit of Excellence Award, which recognizes individuals in the community who exemplify an active voluntary commitment to education, human/community service and leadership. The 2018 honorees are Steve and Amy Trager. Steve is Chairman and CEO of Republic Bank, and Amy is a community leader and volunteer.

Proceeds benefit Lincoln Foundation's signature Whitney M. YOUNG Scholars Program®. The ultimate goal of the academic enrichment program is to empower students for successful graduation from high school and college. Scholars have earned over 400 postsecondary degrees since 2000. Thanks to supporters, the students they serve are able to overcome adversity through education consistent with the vision of our Berea College founders. Learn more here.

The Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase will take place next Friday, August 17 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Clifton Campus (2117 Payne St.) Tickets are $25 for students and $40 for general admission.