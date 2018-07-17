Celebrate Louisville Restaurants at Taste of Independents



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Celebrate Louisville’s local, independent restaurants at A Taste of Independents this Sunday. Guests will enjoy tastings from over 30 local restaurants, specialty cocktails by Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, a silent auction and live music by the Robbie Bartlett Duo. Proceeds benefit Apron Inc., a company that seeks to provide temporary financial relief to workers in the food and beverage industry in the Louisville area who work at locally owned establishments and are experiencing financial distress due to illness, injury or other issues.

Apron Inc. hosts events like the Taste of Independents to raise funds, but also to show appreciation to the talented local restaurants that keep Louisville on the culinary map. ”The Taste of Independents keeps getting better and more fun every year,” says Apron Inc. President, Gary Fox. “It is the one event a year where independent restaurants come out to help their own, they really put on a great spread. Last year we had everything from Filet Mignon to Beignets, not to mention the large selection of adult beverages on hand. It is a wonderful way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon."

The Taste of Independents is Sunday, July 22 from 1-4 p.m., hosted at The Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Ave.). Tickets are $50 in advance through Louisville Tickets, or $60 at the door.

Learn more about Apron Inc. by checking out their website or following them on Facebook.